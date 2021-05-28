Mahoning Valley Speedway calls off Saturday, May 29 races

Due to a wet forecast on Saturday, May 29, officials of Mahoning Valley Speedway have made the decision to call off the night’s stock car program.



Even though there is a possibility of clearing later for that evening the chance of additional showers still looms according to various weather reports.



With this being Memorial Day weekend track officials felt it would be best to put the word out now so everyone can make plans more accordingly in order to enjoy the holiday.



After eight consecutive weeks of racing this marks the first rainout of the season.



Racing will resume next Saturday, June 5 at 5:00 pm with Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds which includes the remainder of the May 8 feature along with a regular feature, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks.



Coming up on June 12 will be Pack the Track Night featuring seven divisions, Late Models, Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks, Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks and Micro Stocks for just $8.



The following Saturday, June 16 at 6:00 pm will be race #3 of the John Blewett Inc., Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series Roger Heffelfinger Sr. Tribute.



MVS PR