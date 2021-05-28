Terre Haute Thursday Night Program Postponed; Friday WoO Race Still Scheduled

The Sumar Classic, scheduled for Thursday, May 27 at the Terre Haute Action Track has been postponed due to afternoon rainfall. The event was the second of three scheduled events for the track this week. Track Enterprises officials are working with USAC officials on a potential reschedule date.

For the Terre Haute Action Track, focus now turns to Friday, May 28 for the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaw Sprint Cars and the Schaeffer’s Oil Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars.

Pits will open Friday at 2:00, grandstands at 3:00, hotlaps begin at 6:30 with racing to follow.

Tickets for Friday’s event are available online at worldofoutlaws.com or at the gate on raceday.

For more information, visit www.terrehauteactiontrack.net.

Terre Haute PR

