All-Star Laps for Charity at Texas Motor Speedway

Speedway Children’s Charities – Texas Chapter will provide NASCAR All-Star Race fans with the opportunity to hit the track with their own vehicles mere hours before their heroes compete for the $1 million-to-win prize with the June 13 All-Star Laps for Charity Presented by S.W.A.T. Roofing & Contracting.

Participants will experience the thrill of driving around the 1.5-mile speedway oval from 8-10 a.m. to benefit local children who are in need. A $50 donation provides three laps on track and all proceeds going to Speedway Children’s Charities – Texas Chapter. Pre-registration is required.

“Driving on the track the same day as NASCAR’s greatest drivers is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and now we are giving our fans that chance all while raising money to help local children in need,” said Speedway Children’s Charities -Texas Chapter Executive Director Marissa Chaney. “There is no better way to kick-off All-Star race day than that!”

All drivers must be 18 years of age or older, and passengers must be at least six years of age. Safety belts must be worn by all occupants. Electric cars are prohibited. The Texas Motor Speedway pace car will set the speed limit. Visit www.speedwaycharities.or/texas for more information and to register.

On-track activity for the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend begins June 12 with a doubleheader, opening with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 (12 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN, and 95.9 The Ranch) followed at 3 p.m. CT by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 (FS1, PRN, 95.9 The Ranch). Then, on Sunday, June 13, is the NASCAR Open (5 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch) followed by the $1 million NASCAR All-Star Race (7 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch).

TICKETS:

Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2021 major event season, including the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race, are on sale now at http://www.texasmotorspeedway. com .

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.

TMS PR