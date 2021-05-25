South Boston Speedway Launches Celebrate America Campaign With Saturday’s Southside Disposal Memorial Day Weekend Showdown

South Boston Speedway will kick off a special Celebrate America Campaign beginning with Saturday night’s Southside Disposal Memorial Day Weekend Showdown and ending with the July 3 Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort racing program.

As part of the Celebrate America Campaign, South Boston Speedway is offering a salute to hometown heroes. South Boston Speedway’s Hometown Hero Salute will encompass having individuals submit the names and information of a hometown hero. The names of these heroes will ride along on race cars, and other track vehicles at each of the three events that fall within the time period of South Boston Speedway’s next three events. The three events of the Celebrate America Campaign are the May 29 Southside Disposal Memorial Day Weekend Showdown, the June 12 Halifax Insurance Late Model 100, and the July 3 Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort.

A hometown hero can be a member of the Armed Forces, a first responder or a similar service role. Individuals wishing to submit a name may do so by visiting southbostonspeedway.com between now and Thursday, May 27. If needed, South Boston Speedway will re-open submissions after Saturday night’s Southside Disposal Memorial Day Weekend Showdown.

“The racing community is known for being patriotic and honoring the fallen heroes of our country,” noted South Boston Speedway Marketing Manager Carly Brashears.

“We want to show the same respect and appreciation for those individuals. Many other tracks and series do a similar tribute, so we wanted to bring a similar program to fruition here at South Boston Speedway.”

South Boston Speedway Competition Director Jeff Bomar, a United States Air Force veteran, provided a great deal of input in the speedway’s Celebrate America campaign and other tributes the speedway will be doing for its Celebrate America events.

“South Boston Speedway is already known for its support of community heroes, so seeing this campaign come about is something that is very special,” Bomar said.

“The speedway’s Celebrate America campaign provides our community and racing fans across the state and nation a new way to honor those individuals that have given the ultimate sacrifice while serving our communities and nation as well as those that are currently serving. This is something that touches my heart and will touch the hearts of many others.”

South Boston Speedway will hold a special pre-race ceremony to honor veterans as part of Saturday night’s Southside Disposal Memorial Day Weekend Showdown. During the pre-race ceremony the South Boston, Virginia American Legion Post 8 Honor Guard will fire a three-round volley representing duty, honor and country. In addition, members of the Post 8 Honor Guard will participate in a flag-folding ceremony with Taps being played during the folding of the American Flag. A POW/MIA flag will also be displayed.

A Missing Man Table will be displayed in the track’s midway area throughout Saturday’s event.

Race fans attending Saturday’s Southside Disposal Memorial Day Weekend Showdown that have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 will have the opportunity to receive the free vaccine at the speedway.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management will have a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at South Boston Speedway on Saturday between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The mobile vaccination clinic will be located on one of the asphalt parking areas just outside of the speedway gates.

The mobile vaccine clinic will be open to everyone that wishes to receive the vaccine whether they attend Saturday night’s racing event or not.

Five races will be featured in Saturday night’s Southside Disposal Memorial Day Weekend Showdown at “America’s Hometown Track.” A 100-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division will headline the night’s action. Twin 25-lap races are set for the Limited Sportsman Division drivers and teams. The Budweiser Pure Stock Division drivers will battle it out in a 30-lap race and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division will round out Saturday night’s action.

Registration and pit gates will open at 2 p.m. Saturday. Practice starts at 4 p.m. and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets for Saturday night’s event are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night. Adult general admission tickets at the gate on race day are priced at $15 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Saturday night’s event will be livestreamed at SoBoSpeedway.tv on a pay-per-view basis with a low price of $19.99. Fans can go to SoBoSpeedway.tv or SouthBostonSpeedway.com to get started. Individuals can also go back and watch a full event at a later date for a special price.

The latest news and updates about South Boston Speedway and its racing events can be found on the South Boston Speedway website and through the speedway’s social media channels.

SBS PR