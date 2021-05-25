Kressley Back on Top In Modified Points, Gilmore Continues to Lead Sportsman While Glenn Strunk Is in Front With the 602 Sportsman

Going into the night of racing at Grandview Speedway last Saturday Brett Kressley was four points behind 11-time and defending champion Craig Von Dohren in the chase for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Modified title. However on Saturday night Kressley charged to his third win of the season in the T.P.Trailers Modifeds while Von Dohren arned a fifth. The result being that Kressley now has a 37 point lead over Von Dohren as the Modifieds head back to Grandview Speedway for a Saturday night doubleheader that also features the Sportsman. Kressley has 2020 tallies while Von Dohren has 1983. Third spot is held by Jared Umbenhauer with 1788 points.

Speaking of Sportsman Kenny Gilmore is still the point leader in the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman point chase with 1452 points without benefit of a feature win. Brian Hirthler, the defending champion, has earned two feature victories and holds on to second spot with 1206 tallies.

And in the 602 Sportsman Mini-Series, with just two races run so far this season, Glenn Strunk is on top with 486 points and one win.

In the three divisions the Modifieds have had 44 racers earn points, more than 50 have earned points in the Sportsman and there have been 41 point earners in the new 602 Sportsman Mini-Series/

Next up on the schedule Saturday, May 29th is a doubleheader card of T.P.Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. The Meet & Greet for the night is tentatively set with Modified racer Ryan Grim and two Sportsman hot shoes Jesse Landis and Nate Mohr. Racing gets the green at 7:30 p.m. Meet and Greet takes place starting at 5 p.m. at the main gate area.

That very same weekend, Sunday, May 30, the popular Thunder on the Hill Series offers Roaring Triple 20s Big Block/358 Modified racing along with Sportsman and Outlaw Vintage Racing Series with a 7:30 p.m. starting time.

Information on racing at Grandview is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR