Martinsville Speedway to Host Henry County Fair on Sept. 22-25

Martinsville Speedway hosts some of the most intense racing in motorsports, but this year it will also be home to another family friendly event, the Henry County Fair. Families from across the region will enjoy rides, games, food and fun at Martinsville Speedway on Sept. 22-25.

The four-day Henry County Fair will conclude with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, on Saturday, Sept. 25. Josh Berry of JR Motorsports is the defending race champion as winner of the 2019 ValleyStar Credit Union 300. The 2020 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Martinsville Speedway has been home to many memorable moments, so we look forward to forming some new family experiences by hosting the Henry County Fair,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “With the fun and games of the Henry County Fair, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be the perfect conclusion to an entertaining week in the region.”

“Henry County is very excited to be able to offer this new four-day family friendly event in our community and is thankful to Martinsville Speedway for providing the location for the fair,” said Roger Adams director of the Henry County Fair and Henry County Parks and Recreation. “The fair will have shows and activities for all ages and visitors can enjoy an extended weekend in Henry County by attending the fair and the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race.”

The Henry County Fair will include fun, family friendly attractions including state fair quality rides, an assortment of delicious fair foods, fun games of chance, animal exhibits and a petting zoo. It will also welcome the Great Lakes Timber Show and Circus Shane Show.

There will be live musical performances at the Henry County Fair featuring The Andy Burnette Trio with special guest Jake Earles on Sept. 22, Plastic Musik on Sept. 23 and Josh Shilling & Mountain Heart on Sept. 24. Concerts hosted on the Bassett Furniture Stage are included with gate pass admission to the Henry County Fair.

With the Henry County Fair coming to Martinsville Speedway, the track announces Celebration will not be held this year as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Celebration was an annual event around Independence Day with a fireworks display. On Friday, Sept. 24, the Campbell Family Foundation will host a fireworks extravaganza following the Josh Shilling & Mountain Heart concert at the Henry County Fair.

The Henry County Fair will be open on Sept. 22-23 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sept. 24 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Gate pass admission to the Henry County Fair is $5. To learn more about the Henry County Fair, visit henrycountyvafair.com.

