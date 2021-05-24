Terre Haute Action Track Race Week Preview (Wednesday-Friday)

The week leading up to the Indy 500 will be a busy one again for dirt track racing fans, especially those heading to the Terre Haute Action Track, located at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute, Ind.

May 26-28 will feature action from the USAC Silver Crown series, USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Car series, as well as the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars. A triple header from some of the greatest series to ever touch dirt. Single day tickets are now available for the events in addition to a three-day SUPERTICKET, which features a sizable discount.

Pits will open each day at 2:00 PM EDT, grandstands at 3:00, while hot laps will begin at 6:30 with racing to follow.

Track Enterprises, the promotion company for the Terre Haute Action Track, has also announced a three-day SUPERTICKET, which includes general admission for all three days for just $75, a $15 savings off the single day prices.

For advance sale Wednesday/Thursday tickets or the 3-day SUPERTICKET, visit www.tracpass.com. For Friday only tickets, visit www.worldofoutlaws.com. Tickets will also be available at the gates on each race day.

Top Stories:

*Chase Stockon will make his first appearance in the USAC Silver Crown Series in over 6 years. Stockton is renowned for his success in the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series at Terre Haute. He will look to go back to his roots where he began his USAC Silver Crown career at the historic track at Terre Haute.

*Jerry Coons Jr. stands fourth all-time in USAC Silver Crown starts with 176, but after a nearly two-year absence, the USAC career Triple Crown champion will make his return to the series aboard Patty Bateman’s No. 55 in the Sumar Classic on Thursday night, May 27, at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track.

*Penngrove, California’s Chase Johnson will make his first career USAC Silver Crown appearance during the series’ season opening Sumar Classic on Thursday night, May 27, at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track.

Terre Haute PR