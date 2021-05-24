Mahoning Valley Speedway looking to make it nine straight weeks of racing this coming Saturday, May 29

Mahoning Valley Speedway has thus far had an uninterrupted season of racing as the first eight weeks have been run off and if you want to get even more technical the track’s three pre-season Test and Tune days also got in the books making for nearly two and half months of continuous action at Jack and Rebecca Carlino’s ¼-mile bullring.



And the streak looks to carry on this coming Saturday evening, May 29 with five divisions of stocks cars headed by the Modifieds along with Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks.



The Sportsman cars will not only run a regular 25-lap event but kick off the night with the remainder of the May 8 feature that was stopped at lap nine due to an accident that damaged the front straight wall and halted for safety reasons.



The Street Stockers will have an incentive coming their way. If they can run the entire 30-lap feature caution free then all those starters will be authorized into the following week for free.



With it being the Memorial Day holiday the track will hosting the 733rd Transportation Company of the U.S. Army based out of Reading. A number of soldiers will be present and bring along with them a PLS (Palletized Loading System) vehicle and a Humvee.



Early paid practice will take place from 11:00 to 2:00. Regular warm-up will get under way at 3:00 pm. Driver sign-ins will be from 1:30 – 2:45.



Fans can enter the grandstands at 3:00 pm. Adult admission is $14, $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+, must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free. Pit entrance fees are $30 for members and $40 for non-members.



Mahoning Valley Speedway located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



