AMS infield open to tent campers for July NASCAR weekend

One of the best places to experience NASCAR – inside Atlanta Motor Speedway’s oval as a pack of stock cars rumbles by – will be back open to tent and soft-sided pop-up campers during the July 10-11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend.

The speedway’s High Speed Corral, which sits in the infield inside turns 3 and 4 of the 1.54-mile oval, will welcome tent and pop-up campers in July thanks to continued collaboration between AMS and NASCAR. The reopening of the High Speed Corral will give more fans the opportunity to enjoy race weekend from inside the track while also providing space within the infield for NASCAR industry and staff.

“Tent campers have told us loud and clear they want to be back at the track and we can’t wait to see them in our infield during the races in July,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison.

Along with the newly approved tent and pop-up camping inside the track inside turns 3 and 4, RVs will once again be able to camp within the infield inside turns 1 and 2 as they did in March. In addition to the infield options, AMS has camping available outside the track for tents, pop-ups, and RVs in its exterior campgrounds.

Fans interested in purchasing camping and tickets for the July 10-11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart race weekend should call 877-9-AMS-TIX or visit www. atlantamotorspeedway.com.

AMS PR