Miracle Masters Florence For 2nd Late Model Win Of Season

Monroe, NC’s Zack Miracle used a late-race pass to score his second NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock win of the year Saturday night at Florence Motor Speedway.

Points leader Matt Cox qualified on the pole with a lap of 81.328 miles per hour on a hot late-Spring afternoon in South Carolina. At the start, Cox and outside polesitter, Matthew Linker, would have a spirited battle for the lead before Cox took command on lap 3. Meanwhile, Miracle would struggle to find pace, falling back to sixth. The race would run caution free until lap 34 when Austin Somero would go for a spin on the backstretch.

While Cox continued to lead, Miracle was racing back to the front and into contention for the win. Jamie Weatherford’s top five run ended with a spin on the frontstretch while battling Linker for fourth with 12 laps to go. Cox would be the leader on the restart, but it only took three laps for Miracle to race ahead for the winning pass. Following Miracle at the finish were Jeremy McDowell, Cox, Casey Kelley, and Linker. Rounding out the top 10 were RA Brown, Janson Marchbanks, Somero, Weatherford, and Travis Truett.

Denton, NC’s Clint King got the advantage over polesitter, Cody Kelley, leading every lap for his second straight SuperTruck win. Unfortunately for Neal Grant a spin on the opening lap in turn resulted in Lucas Williams peeling the nose off his truck, ultimately ending his night. Williams, who entered the race as the only multiple Truck race winner of the season, spun on the backstretch with 14 laps to go, ending his chances for a third win. Following King at the finish line were Strom Altman, Cody Kelley, Jody Measamer, and Robert Tyler.

Averitt Lucas avoided two close calls with lapped cars to score his third Charger division win of the year. The first close call came on lap 14 when Brady Allum spun exiting turn four. Third-place runner Davey Hatchell could not avoid him, however, as he slammed into Allum’s stalled car. Then, with just four laps to go, Lucas had to avoid the spinning machine of Michael Legette in turn four. Following Lucas to the checkered flag were Talon Gallimore, Chris Grainger, Archie Adams, Jr., and Brian Owens.

Despite starting fifth after winning three-in-a-row, AJ Sanders passed Wayne Locklair just six laps in to take his fourth Mini Stock win of the season. The hardest crash of the race appeared to happen when Landon Gore lost an engine entering turn one, causing Mike Evans to lose control in the fluid and slam into Gore’s car with eight laps to go. Following Sanders at the finish were Kevin Jackson, Locklair, Mike Stafford, and BJ Thrasher.

Drake Williamson and Jacob O’Neal made contact on several occasions with Williamson finally taking the lead with two laps to go for his fourth Allison Legacy Series win of the season. Sam Knight scored his second win of the year in the new Thunder & Lightning division, while Edward Jordan was the winner in the Bell & Bell Vintage Modfieds and Ricky Locklair claimed the win in the Palmetto Vintage car race.

The next race at Florence Motor Speedway will be Hot Summer Nights on Saturday night, June 5th, featuring twin events for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stocks, Chargers, SuperTrucks, Mini Stocks, Thunder & Lightning, and the Allison Legacy Series. Be sure to “Like” Florence Motor Speedway on Facebook, follow @FlorenceMSpdwy on Twitter to keep up on all that’s going on in 2021, visit fmspeedway.com. or watch all the action live each week on fmspeedway.tv.

Florence Motor Speedway PR