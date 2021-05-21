Bicycle Giveaway And Six Divisions Of Racing This Saturday At Macon Speedway

Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL, is the place to be for kids ages 13 and under this coming Saturday, May 22. In addition to six divisions of racing action, the highly popular kids bicycle giveaway is back, giving kids a chance to go home with one of many brand-new bikes.

Bike giveaway night has been one of the fan favorites for several years, with bikes donated by many area businesses, race teams, and the track. Usually, over 30 different new bikes are given away to those in attendance. As of Thursday afternoon, that number has already been met with more on the way. Former NASCAR Cup champion, Kurt Busch led off with a huge donation of bikes and sent a special message to fans via the Macon Speedway Facebook page.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division is led by Jose Parga of New Berlin, IL, claiming three wins in three nights. Colby Sheppard, Donny Koehler, Jake Little, and Cody Maguire complete the top five in the current standings. Drivers will be shooting to keep Parga out of victory lane for the first time this season.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class has had some exciting races with good field parity so far, seeing three winners in three nights. Tommy Sheppard, Jr., perennial favorite for the championship, leads the standings by six over Guy Taylor. Billy Knebel, Dalton Ewing, and Alan Crowder complete the top five.

Kevin Crowder will try to keep his great 2021 season going this coming Saturday as he leads the DIRTcar Pro Mod standings after claiming last week’s win. Crowder’s lead is four points over last year’s champion, Billy Knebel. Nick Justice, Jake Montgomery, and Kyle Helmick are currently in the top five.

The Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman are back at it this coming Saturday night with Lovington, IL’s Jeremy Nichols leading the way in points. Scott Landers, a recent champion, is second in points, while Jim Farley, III, Rick Roedel, and Brandon Dick complete the top five.

Cerro Gordo, IL driver Terry Reed leads a tight point battle in the Archers Alley Street Stock class over Jaret Duff and Jeremy Nichols. Guy Taylor is just a few more back along with Bobby Beiler who completes the top five.

The DIRTcar Hornet class has Allan Harris leading the way by eight points over Shelby Beiler. Harris has claimed two of the three feature wins, while fourth place contender, Michael McKay, won the other. Billy Mason and Justin Coffey are also in the current top five.

Saturday pit gates will open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will start at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR