Tripleheader Action at Grandview Speedway Plus Meet & Greet Saturday

Next up on the schedule at Grandview is another excitement packed tripleheader show of racing action featuring the T.P.Trailers Modifieds, T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman and the Outlaw Vintage Racers. It all gets the green at 7:30 p.m. Saturday May 22nd. Adult admission is $15 while youngsters 11 and under are admitted free.

Low, Down and Dirty Meet and Greet is set for 5 p.m. with Modified standout Brett Gilmore there to greet fans. Kenny Gilmore will represent the Sportsman as will Kyle Smith. Dave Dissinger will be the Outlaw Vintage representative

Then on Saturday, May 29th it is a doubleheader card of Modifieds and Sportsman. The Meet & Greet for the night is tentatively set with Mod ace Ryan Grim and two Sportsman hot shoes Jesse Landis and Nate Mohr.

That very same weekend, Sunday, May 30, the popular Thunder on the Hill Series offers Roaring Triple 20s Big Block/358 Modified racing along with Sportsman and Outlaw Vintage Racing Series with a 7:30 p.m. starting time.

Grandview Speedway PR