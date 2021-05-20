Speedway Children’s Charities Raising Funds for Sonoma County Youth during NASCAR Weekend

The Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway, is dedicated to raising much-needed funds during raceway major events. As part of this year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series weekend festivities, SCC is offering three incredible ways fans can support Sonoma County youth-serving organizations with Laps for Charity, Fan in the Stand Cutouts and an online charity auction.

SCC will offer Laps for Charity on Friday June 4, the first ever event of its kind during NASCAR weekend, which runs June 5-6. This lead-and-follow session will consist of three spirited laps in the participants own vehicle across the Start/Finish line and through the Carousel on the 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course. Cost is $225 per car and eight sessions are available between 10:20 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. The event will be held adhering to COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and facial coverings.

The 2021 Sonoma Charity Online Auction features a Zoom chat with NASCAR Cup Series driver and Elk Grove native Kyle Larson, hot laps in Sears Point Racing Experience race cars, Jeff Gordon-signed bottles of wine, autographed memorabilia by 2018 and 2019 race winner Martin Truex Jr. and three-time Sonoma polesitter Larson as well as a Jimmie Johnson-signed mini-helmet. The auction, which runs through Thursday, May 27 at noon PT, is at www.sccauctions.com .

Fans can also participate in a fan cutout program at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The fan cutouts, which will be interspersed with race fans at the race on Sunday, June 6 will be located in the main grandstand overlooking the start/finish line.

Fans can purchase and upload their image by visiting shop.fancutouts.com/products/ sonoma-toyota-save-mart-350 . Cost is $100 for a “Super Fan Cutout” and includes a personalized image placed in the main grandstand as well as access to Virtual Victory Lane, which grants preferred digital access to watch the race winner celebrate in Sonoma Raceway’s Victory Lane. Fans can also purchase the “Fan in the Stand” general cutout option for $75. The deadline to order your fan cut out for race day is May 28.



The Sonoma chapter of SCC has distributed more than $6.8 million to Sonoma County youth groups since 2001. For more information or to make a direct donation, visit www.speedwaycharities.org/ Sonoma or contact Cheri Plattner ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 707-933-3950).

SCC PR