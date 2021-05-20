NASCAR at COTA by the Numbers

Circuit of The Americas remains a world-class motorsports facility, but the challenging road course required several enhancements to accommodate NASCAR’s three national series for the May 21-23 tripleheader weekend in Austin, Texas. The information below includes many of those NASCAR enhancements along with several interesting numbers about the sprawling motorsports and entertainment venue.



13,000 – Tires used to create 2,800 tire safety packs around the circuit.



5,000 – Gallons of paint used throughout the layout, including the signature stars and stripes. That’s enough paint to cover approximately 35 football fields.



1,000 – Measurement of the total acreage of the COTA property.



900 – More than 900 camping sites occupied by guests this weekend for the NASCAR races, the most in history for an event at COTA.



340 – Turtles, also known as ‘rumble strips’ or speed bumps, were added to Turns 4, 5 and 6. The Turtles were provided by Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL.



133 – Change in elevation measured in feet from the start/finish line to the top of Turn 1.



112 – Extension in linear feet of pit road to accommodate NASCAR.



52 – Measurement in feet of the maximum area of racing surface for the COTA road course.



40 – Cameras added to rooftops to shoot pit stalls for NASCAR officiating.



23 – Timing/scoring loops added throughout the layout.



20 – Total number of turns in the COTA road course layout.



18 – Caution lights added.



11 – Number of left-hand turns on the COTA road course.



10 – Difference in inches between pit road wall width, from eight to 18, for the NASCAR event.



9 – Number of right-hand turns on the COTA road course.



3.41 – Miles for a single lap around the COTA road course.

COTA PR