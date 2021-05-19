SRL Southwest Ready For Lucrative Wild West Shootout at All American Speedway

A triple header of touring stock car racing invades Roseville with this Saturday night’s SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour JM Environmental Wild West Shootout. The $8,000-to-win, 147-lap contest anchors an evening which includes the 75-lap debut races at All American Speedway for both the SPEARS Pro Late Models and Spears Manufacturing Modifieds as well.



Advanced tickets are available online at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com with state, local, and CDC guidelines enforced at the event. Masks are required for attendees and all attendees including children must have a ticket selected in advance online. Tickets will be priced at $20.00 except children five and under who are free. Parking is controlled by @the Grounds and race fans must park at the main entrance lot off Junction Blvd.



Grandstands open at 4pm with opening ceremonies at 5pm. All three feature events will follow. Fans can bring a canned food item to be entered for a drawing for $200 cash, courtesy of All American Speedway and Zampa Racing with the food to be donated to the Placer Food Bank.



The headlining Wild West Shootout could see a driver take home $15,000 for their efforts on Saturday night, making it perhaps the most lucrative race in the 67-year history of the one-third mile paved oval located @the Grounds in Roseville, Calif. The race pays $8,000 to the winner, $1,000 awarded to the leader on laps 27 and 127, as well as a $5,000 bonus if one of the top eight qualifiers elects to start at the rear and takes the checkered flag first.



Qualifying will set the lineup for the straight-up start, with competition cautions flying after 40-laps of consecutive green flag racing. A unique format and a big prize fund should attract a strong group of drivers hoping to knock Bakersfield’s Derek Thorn off the pedestal. Thorn recently eclipsed 50 career wins and 100 career starts in the Southwest Tour and won both Roseville rounds in 2020 including a spin-and-win in August.



The SPEARS Pro Late Models are a new touring series this season which utilizes similar rules to the NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Models that compete at All American Speedway. The drivers will race for $3000 to win along with a $250 Berco Redwood Hard Charger prize and other awards in the “51FIFTY 75 presented by Lucas Oil”.



Jeremy Doss of Upper Lake is the points leader in the Pro Late Model division and drives into Roseville after numerous Late Model victories at the speedway in 2019. Las Vegas’ Tyler Reif, Napa brothers Dylan and Logan Zampa, and Tanner Reif round out the top-five in the championship.



Spears Manufacturing Modifieds will also make their first-ever Roseville appearance with a 75-lap event. Doss leads the way in this championship as well, battling with Santa Clarita’s Travis Thirkettle, Hesperia’s Eddie Secord, Lodi’s Travis McCullough, and Las Vegas’ Sam Jacks. A variety of competitors from across the West Coast are expected in Saturday’s “TopCartGolf.com 75 presented by R&R Truck Repair”.



Additional information on fan attendance is available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Competitors will participate in practice activities on Friday before racing on Saturday. Pit gates open Saturday at 10am with practices beginning at 12:30pm. Qualifying takes place at 3:35pm before grandstands open at 4pm. Opening ceremonies will be at 5pm.



Competitors will be limited to the competitor seating areas in turn two for distancing and safety from the general public in the grandstands. Fans who are unable to secure one of the limited tickets can also purchase a Pay Per View subscription at www.SpearsRacing.TV



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners Roseville Toyota, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Riebes Auto Parts, Berco Redwood, Guaranteed Rate Affinity- James Clark, and A-All Mini Storage for making this season possible. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.

AAS PR