Vintage Racing Of Illinois & Big Ten Pro Lates Headline Lincoln Speedway Friday Action

Summerlike weather conditions will greet fans and racers alike this coming Friday night, May 21 for the fifth night of the 2021 racing season at Lincoln Speedway. The ¼-mile dirt oval, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL, will have six exciting divisions on track, highlighted by Big Ten Pro Late Models and the Vintage Racing of Illinois Series.

Lincoln Speedway’s event on Friday night will be the season opener for the Vintage Racing of Illinois Series. The old school race cars compete at Lasalle, Farmer City, Sycamore, Fairbury, Tri County Fair, and Macon Speedway, in addition to the Lincoln event this week. What makes the series great is that the drivers get up on the wheel and race hard for victories.

The Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Models will be back for a second time this season, racing for track points, national points, and series points. Jose Parga, of New Berlin, IL, leads the standings after claiming the win at Lincoln on April 16. 20 drivers attended the first event with Dakota Ewing, Jake Little, Roben Huffman, and Braden Johnson completing the top five. Parga also leads the DIRTcar National points as well as the Lincoln Speedway standings, winning two of three features at the track.

The DIRTcar Modified action will continue to heat up at the track with another talented field expected. Kewanee, IL driver, Ray Bollinger, leads the points by 20 over Tommy Sheppard, Jr. Bollinger has claimed two feature wins, while Allen Weisser and Hunt Gossum claimed the other two. Brian Lynn, son Austin Lynn, and Carter Sinkhorn round out the top five in points.

The Simplot Grower Solutions DII Midgets have had three events so far this season with Mark McMahill winning twice before Andy Baugh claiming the most recent victory. McMahill, from Peoria, IL, leads the standings by six over Will Armitage, John Heitzman, Cody Gerdes, and Tyler Roth. The Simplot Front Row Challenge bonus grows to $500 for Friday night’s event.

The DIRTcar Hornets have had four events at the track already this season and every one of them have been outstanding. Kenny Butterfield, of Kingston Mines, IL, leads the points by just four over Erik Vanapeldoorn. Allan Harris, Jeremy Hancock, and Jay Mariuzza have been competing for wins each week as well.

Rounding out Friday’s action will be the DIRTcar Street Stocks, making their second visit of the season. The event will pay $300 to win with additional bonus money up for grabs if there are at least 15 cars in attendance. Additional money of $100 to win and $100 for second was put up by TwoFour Motorsports and Crowell Bros. Racing, given a field of 15 cars or more.

Pits will open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

For more information, visit www.lincolnspeedwayil.com.

