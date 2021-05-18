Von Dohren Leads Grandview Nascar Modified Standings, Gilmore Tops in Sportsman and Glenn Strunk Sets the Pace With 602 Sportsman

Just four points separate NASCAR T.P.Trailers Modified division point leader Craig Von Dohren and challenger Brett Kressley in the chase for the title at Grandview Speedway. Von Dohren, a feature winner on Saturday night for the first time this season, has 1715 points while Kressley, with two wins, has 1711 points. Von Dohren is chasing his 12th title while Kressley is in search of his first.

Kenny Gilmore is on top of the standings for the T.P. Trailers Sportsman. He has managed to earn 1262 points without benefit of a feature win. And in the 602 Sportsman Mini-Series Glenn Strunk holds on to the point lead with 486 counters and one victory. The top five in the 602 division are separated by less than 90 points.

There have been 100 different racers make qualifying attempts in the Modifieds and Sportsman division during the six NASCAR point events presented so far this season.

Next up on the schedule at Grandview is another tripleheader show of racing action featuring the T.P.Trailers Modifieds, T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman and the Outlaw Vintage Racers. It all gets the green at 7:30 p.m. May 22nd. Adult admission is $15 while youngsters 11 and under are admitted free.

The weekly Low, Down and Dirty Meet & Greet will feature Modified talent Brett Gilmore, Sportsman aces Kenny Gilmore and Kyle Smith along with Dave Dissinger representing the Outlaw Vintage racers. The Meet and Greet takes place at main gate from 5 p.m. To 6 p.m.

Then on Saturday, May 29th it is a doubleheader card of Modifieds and Sportsman all part of the season long NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

That very same weekend, Sunday, May 30, the popular Thunder on the Hill Series offers Roaring Triple 20s Big Block/358 Modified racing along with Sportsman and Outlaw Vintage Racing Series with a 7:30 p.m. starting time.

Grandview Speedway PR