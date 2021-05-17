Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, twin Hobby Stocks, Pro 4s and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Coming off another great installment of the John Blewett Inc., Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series and the Ward Crozier Sr., Tribute, the popular paved ¼-mile oval in Lehighton will be giving fans another full complement of racing this coming Saturday evening, May 22 starting at 5:00 pm with a program of Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Pro 4s and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks plus the postponed Hobby Stock feature from May 8.



And, not only will the Hobby Stocks be running in the make-up race but the regular feature will be a “caution free” event meaning if they can contest the entire 25-laps without a yellow flag the field of drivers will be admitted for free the following week.



The Modifieds return to action with Bobby Jones and Austin Beers leading the points. Nick Ross, fresh off his first every Mahoning Late Model victory, heads into this Saturday atop of the standings tied with Lorin Arthofer II. Street Stock point leader TJ Gursky will be gunning for a third win but rest assured it won’t come easy with the weekly line-up he must face. Jake Kibler has one win and the point lead with the Pro 4s and things should get very interesting with the Hobby Stocks as Trisha Connolly sits number one but only by two markers over Taylor Schmidt and four ahead of Al Arthofer and Jacob Boehm and with double events there stands to be some shaking up.



Early paid practice will take place from 11:00 to 2:00. Regular warm-up will get under way at 3:00 pm. Driver sign-ins will be from 1:30 – 2:45.



Grandstands will open at 3:00 pm. Adult admission is $14, $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+, must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free. Pit entrance fees are $30 for members and $40 for non-members.



On May 29 the conclusion of the May 8 Sportsman Modified feature will be run.



Mahoning Valley Speedway located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



