Fan Vote Underway for All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

A unique aspect of the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race is the opportunity for race fans to vote for their favorite driver who hasn’t won their way into the $1 million-to-win showdown to be held for the first time at Texas Motor Speedway.

Race fans can participate in the All-Star Race Fan Vote by visiting here to vote for their favorite driver. Only one eligible NASCAR driver can be voted for per submission, and fans may only submit one ballot per day per each unique email address. Sharing your vote on Twitter and Facebook adds a bonus entry for your favorite driver each day.

Drivers currently eligible for the Fan Vote are: Aric Almirola, Anthony Alfredo, Chris Buescher, Josh Bilicki, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Matt DiBenedetto, Joey Gase, Timmy Hill, Quin Houff, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, BJ McLeod, Ryan Preece, Tyler Reddick, Garrett Smithley, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace and Cody Ware.

All drivers who attempted to qualify for the 2021 Daytona 500 are eligible for the Fan Vote. Should a Fan Vote candidate win a 2021 NASCAR Cup Series race at the three Speedway Motorsports-promoted events before the All-Star Race – the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Toyota/SaveMart 350 at Sonoma Raceway -- that driver is automatically added to the field.

A driver wining a stage in the NASCAR Open qualifying race immediately preceding the All-Star Race will be locked into the field and not eligible to be the Fan Vote winner. In order to win the Fan Vote, a driver must finish the NASCAR Open with his respective vehicle in a raceable condition at the time called as determined by the NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director.

One Fan Vote winner has gone on to win the All-Star Race in the event’s history: Kasey Kahne in 2008.

Seventeen drivers are already locked into the All-Star Race. The criteria for eligibility include NASCAR Cup Series race winners in 2020-21 and full-time drivers who are either past All-Star winners or past Cup Series champions. Those drivers are: Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Cole Custer, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson and Ryan Newman.

Voting will end at noon ET on Friday, June 11.

TICKETS:

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.