Blake Bower Returns to Wmr Victory Lane With First Petaluma Win

Brentwood’s Blake Bower won his second career Western Midget Racing feature on Saturday night, driving from third position to grab his first career Petaluma Speedway win.

“The car was great all night and we finally got some luck on our side,” Bower said in victory lane after taking the Masters Design and Construction-backed checkered flag.

Peoria, Arizona’s Cory Brown went around the outside of Lodi’s JJ Loss to lead lap one of the main event. Contact exiting turn two bounced third-starting David Prickett outside of the top-five. Bower jumped up to second and challenged Brown. Bower moved to the inside of Brown down the backstretch and led lap five.

Prickett worked his way past Atwater’s Cameron Beard and Loss to move into fourth by the 11th lap of the 25-lap feature.

Things tightened up for second among Brown, Lodi’s Nate Wait, and Prickett by lap 18. Both Wait and Pricektt were able to overhaul Brown on lap 20.

Bower went on for a dominating victory, topping Wait, Prickett, Brown, and Loss as the top-five finishers. Bower led time trials for Western Midget Racing before winning his heat race as well. David Prickett won the second eight-lap heat race.

Western Midget Racing continues June 5 at Ventura Raceway.

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, King Racing Products, and BR Motorsports.

May 15, 2021 – Petaluma Speedway (Petaluma, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 9 Blake Bower; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 22q David Prickett

FEATURE (20 laps) - 1. 9 Blake Bower [4]; 2. 58 Nate Wait [5]; 3. 22q David Prickett [3]; 4. 29 Cory Brown [2]; 5. 35L JJ Loss [1]; 6. 24 Cameron Beard [7]; 7. 35SR Robbie Lewis [6]; 8. 35s Sage Borenave [8]; 9. 8k Kala Keliinoi [9]; 10. 6 Jim Weiler [11]; 11. 0FG Jon Santibanes [12]; DNS: 11 Randi Pankratz, 12h Gary Dunn; 17 Megan Moorhead

WMR PR