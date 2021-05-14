Capacity Restrictions Lifted for Month of May Motorsports Events Including NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals ​​​​​​​this weekend and May 28-30 Coca-Cola 600 Weekend

In accordance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest executive order, grandstand seating limitations have been lifted, opening the door for thousands more race fans to enjoy an action-packed month of May at Charlotte Motor Speedway, including this weekend’s NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals and the Memorial Day Weekend Coca-Cola 600.

“We are thrilled with today’s news that will allow fans to return to America’s Home for Racing without limitation,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “From the outset of the pandemic, whether operating a drive-through testing clinic or hosting the state’s first mass vaccination event, this has been the ultimate goal – to get back to filling the grandstands for the biggest, most entertaining events in motorsports.”

Per the executive order announced today, fans will no longer be required to wear masks or socially distance in outdoor venues. Following state recommendations, fans who have not been vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask.

The order, which goes into effect immediately, lifts restrictions for race fans starting with Saturday’s NGK NKT NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, which had reached capacity under previous restrictions. Fans can visit www.zmaxdragway.com for tickets, which start at $40. Kids 13 and under get in free. With anticipated call volume, fans are encouraged to purchase online to avoid extended wait times.

On Memorial Day Weekend, Americas Home for Racing will host a bevy of fans for the iconic speedway’s first triple-header weekend featuring NASCAR’s top three premier series. The May 28 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series), May 29 Alsco Uniforms 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and 62nd running of the Coca-Cola 600 (NASCAR Cup Series) on May 30. Coca-Cola 600 tickets start at just $59. Tickets for kids 13 and under get in free for Friday and Saturday and for just $10 to Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. For complete schedule and ticket information, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com .

Fans attending either race weekend will have the opportunity to receive a Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccination on-site. Vaccines will be administered by Atrium Health to anyone 18 years of age or older at no cost. No appointment is necessary.

Ticket holders attending speedway events do so at their own risk and are encouraged not to come if feeling sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19. Those in attendance are encouraged to enjoy their experience responsibly.

TICKETS:

Tickets for all upcoming events at Charlotte Motor Speedway are on sale at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com for the fastest processing or by calling the ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267). High call volume is expected.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of the latest news and information from zMAX Dragway by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR