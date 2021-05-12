Dude Perfect to Perform Live at Iconic Bristol Motor Speedway in ‘Chaos at the Colosseum’ Event Presented by Food City, Coca-Cola and Bodyarmor

YouTube sensation Dude Perfect, the insanely popular sports, comedy and entertainment group from Frisco, Texas, will make a special live appearance at iconic Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, June 18 for Chaos at the Colosseum with Dude Perfect presented by Food City, Coca-Cola and BODYARMOR, it was announced today by track officials. Tickets for the exclusive one-day show will go on sale this Friday, May 14, at 9 a.m. ET.



With more than 56 million subscribers and 13 billion views on YouTube, Dude Perfect is currently the most-subscribed sports channel on YouTube and one of the top 20 channels in the entire YouTube lineup. The group, which includes twins Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones and Tyler Toney, are former college roommates from Texas A&M University who tour the country making people laugh through a variety of stunts, trick shots and “battle” challenges where the members of Dude Perfect compete against each other in a series of unique contests.



“We are thrilled to announce that Dude Perfect is bringing its fun, family-oriented brand of entertainment to Bristol Motor Speedway with Chaos at the Colosseum, with sponsorship from our friends at Food City, Coca-Cola and BODYARMOR,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “We can’t think of a better way to kick off the Father’s Day weekend than by enjoying Dude Perfect’s awesome personalities and hijinks with a motorsports twist.”



At Bristol Motor Speedway, Dude Perfect will check another item off their lifetime “Bucket List” by having some fun through these creative motorized competitions and crazy escapades. The group will perform on the speedway’s infield and backstretch, where track officials have left a portion of the famed dirt that was used just recently for several notable races, including the NASCAR Cup Series’ historic return to dirt racing for the first time in more than 50 years.



In Chaos at the Colosseum with Dude Perfect presented by Food City, Coca-Cola and BODYARMOR, the show will feature a variety of high-performance vehicles, including Monster Trucks, Drift Cars, Freestyle Motocross Bikes, ATVs, Demolition Derby Cars and even the motorized Food City Shopping Cart. DJ Sterl the Pearl, the official DJ for the University of Tennessee’s football team, will kick up the jams and rev up the crowd by blasting out his unique brand of energy. For fans who enjoy the science of outdoor illumination, there will be plenty fireworks and pyro lighting up the night sky throughout the event.



Dude Perfect’s visit to Bristol Motor Speedway will be the group’s latest brush with greatness. In the past they have collaborated with NASCAR legend and NBC racing analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr., Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, NBA star Chris Paul, MTV personality Rob Dyrdek, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., country music singer Luke Bryan and actor Zac Efron, to name a few.



“We saw this as a cool opportunity to perform in one of the most revered stadiums in the sports world,” said Dude Perfect member Tyler Toney, known by fans as ‘The Beard’. “When they told us that the dirt would still be on the track during our event, our minds started racing with what all we could do. We are PUMPED and we hope everyone can join us at Bristol Motor Speedway for Chaos at the Colosseum. It’s going to be epic!”



Spectator gates for Chaos at the Colosseum with Dude Perfect presented by Food City, Coca-Cola and BODYARMOR, opens at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $35 for adults and $20 for kids and can be purchased starting on Friday, May 14 at 9 a.m. ET by visiting the Bristol Motor Speedway website at www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.



The event is presented by Bristol Motor Speedway partners Food City, Coca-Cola and BODYARMOR. Food City, a longtime sponsor of Bristol Motor Speedway through its Food City 500 and Food City 300 NASCAR races, is an American supermarket chain based in Abingdon, Va., with stores located in Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama and Virginia. The Coca-Cola company, based in Atlanta, Ga. and the official soft drink of Bristol Motor Speedway, is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. BODYARMOR, created in 2011 in Queens, N.Y. by Mike Repole and Lance Collins and a partially-owned subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Co., is a premium sports drink that provides total hydration, dedicated to providing today’s athletes with the best in sports nutrition.

