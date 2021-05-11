Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fames Series Ward Crozier Sr., Tribute this Saturday, May 15

This coming Saturday evening, May 15 at 5:00 pm, Mahoning Valley Speedway is proud to present the second race of the 2021 John Blewett Inc., Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fames Series (MVSHoFS) with the Ward Crozier Sr., Tribute.



Crozier, who passed away in May 2017, was the late Mahoning promoter who, along with his wife Dot, was responsible for the revival of the ¼-mile oval in 1987. Under his guidance the track prospered and continues today as a hotbed of weekly stock car action.



Crozier was a race driver from the 1960’s and into the 2000’s on both dirt and asphalt and although he had limited success, he is best remembered for his exploits as a track promoter at Harmony, Nazareth and Mahoning Valley Speedways. It would be at Mahoning that he rose to his most noted prominence, which he and Dottie ran from 1987 to 1993.



At the end of the 1986 season Dorney Park Speedway in Allentown closed its doors leaving a void to the many faithful pavement racers of the area. The cars at Dorney – Sportsman and Late Models – were somewhat exclusive to that track. Thanks to the heads-up thinking of Crozier he stepped in knowing that a track was available to keep area pavement racing alive.



In early 1987 the Crozier’s where able to make a deal with land owner Charlie Abrachinsky to reopen Mahoning Valley which had been sitting dormant the past 10 years.



With the help of family, friends and racers, they went to work installing grandstands (the old Nazareth National dirt track stands) for the first time and also built a concrete outside wall, replacing the old wooded guard rails. A number of other upgrades were made and when the track held its first race meet on May 9 of that year, they were rewarded with a jam packed house and full pit area.



Now owned and operated by Jack and Rebecca Carlino, 2021 marks the 34th consecutive season since Crozier had the foresight to restore life back into the track.



The Modifieds will be running in a 50-lap, $2250-to-win feature. In race #1 of the John Blewett Inc., MVSHoFS Bill Teel Tribute, Matt Hirschman nipped Austin Beers on the final lap for the win and comes into this week’s event as the Series’ point leader.



Randy Ahner Jr., and Al Arthofer took the checkers in the Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks respectively and head the MVSHoFS standings in those classes.



The Pro 4s, a class started by Crozier, and the Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks are also in action with additional monies being offered.



The Hobby Stocks are competing in twin-26s. The 26 is an acknowledgement to Crozier and his signature car number he used over the course of his driving career. The Hobby Stockers will also take part in a revenge draw during intermission to set the starting grid for the first feature.



Also any drivers who can finish in the top-5 in both 26-lap features will be awarded $100 courtesy of Hoffman Discount Parts of New Tripoli.



The Pro 4’s were recently added as yet another compliment to Crozier. He introduced the class in 1988 which at first was known as the 4-Cylinder Stocks. The class grew so big that he split it into a 4-Cylinder Convertible division. 34 years and 693 races later it’s still going strong.



Early paid practice will take place from 11:00 to 2:00. Regular warm-up will get under way at 3:00 pm. Driver sign-ins will be from 1:30 – 2:45.



Grandstands will open at 3:00 pm. Adult admission is $20, $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+, must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free. Pit entrance fees are $35 for members and $45 for non-members.



A rain date of Sunday, May 16 at 2:00 pm is in place if needed.



A rain date of Sunday, May 16 at 2:00 pm is in place if needed.

Mahoning Valley Speedway located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



