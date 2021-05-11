Kressley, Kenny Gilmore and Glenn Strunk Continue to Lead Grandview Points Usac East Coast Sprinters, Modifieds and Sportsman Are Set for Saturday

Just two points separate leader Brett Kressley from challenger Craig Von Dohren in the chase for the lucrative NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series T.P.Trailers Modified point title at Grandview Speedway. With the help of two wins Kressley has 1411 points while defending champion, 11 times in fact, Craig Von Dohren has 1409 counters and has done it without benefit of a win but has had consistent performances. In third is Jared Umbenhauer, winner of one feature, with 1290 points.

Popular Kenny Gilmore sits on top of the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman standings with 1083 points compared to second place Kyle Smith with 1008 counters. Neither driver has made it to victory lane. Defending champion Brian Hirthler, with two wins, sits third with 940 points.

And in the 602 Crate Sportsman Mini Series Glenn Strunk, with one win and 486 counters, sits on top of the standings followed by Ryan Grim at 448 and Dylan Hoch, a feature winner last Saturday, is third with 440 points. The 602 Sportsman will next see action on June 12th.

Racing action returns to the one-third-mile, banked clay track when the United States Auto Club East Coast Sprinters headline the Saturday May 15th card of excitement. Expected to be Included in the sprint action will be such standouts as Alex Bright and Briggs Danner, both early season feature winners, along with Steve Drevicki, Ed Aikin, Mike Thompson and a host of others. The tripleheader show gets the green at 7:30 p.m. and will include the T.P.Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Trucks Equipment Sportsman in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. Adults are admitted for the special night of racing for $25 while youngsters 11 and under pay $10.

The Low, Down and Dirty Meet and Greet (Hosted by Whippy) this Saturday at the main gate area will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Included will be USAC East Coast racer Billy Ney along with Modified talents Brad Grim and Nate Brinker.

Coming on Saturday, May 22nd another tripleheader show with Modifieds, Sportsman and the Outlaw Vintage Racers. Information on racing at Grandview is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

