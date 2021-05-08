Ulysse Delsaux ready to return to the track with RDV Competition

Ulysse Delsaux will be back in top form to chase the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series title in 2021. The Frenchman will pilot the #10 RDV Competition Camaro in the EuroNASCAR PRO championship, while NWES veteran Didier Bec will take the wheel in EuroNASCAR 2.



After skipping the 2020 season due to the COVID pandemic, Delsaux is eager to get back on track and put his meticulous preparation to good use. The 23-year-old already finished in the top-10 in points twice in EuroNASCAR PRO and in 2019 he grabbed his first top-5 finish at Autodrom Most, Czech Republic.



“First of all, I’m really happy to be back on the real tracks and live the emotions of the championship with the team. Driving is very important to me. To feel part of this family in the lineage of my idols, it transcends me,” said the 2018 EuroNASCAR 2 champion, who also finished eighth in the 2021 EuroNASCAR Esports Series. “It's been a long time I waited for this moment, it was hard to make the decision not to compete last year because of the pandemic, but I continued my physical and mental training to be more motivated than ever and to be at the top of my form.”



Delsaux will drive the #10 car representing his native department of Aube – department number 10 in the French regional system. He will be again supported by Genie Civil Service, but also by a series of local enterprises. A fact Delsaux is really proud about.



“This year I will also be able to ride with the number 10. This number is important for me because it represents the number of my department and I love it. I am proud to represent the department of Aube,” said the Troyes native. “More than ever I thank Jean Claude Sauvadon, GCS, for believing in me, for supporting me, our relationship has allowed me to grow and to be the professional pilot that I am, I will do everything this year to be up to the task. I also thank all my other partners for continuing the adventure.”



“My goal will be to fight to win races and rediscover the irreplaceable atmosphere of the podium and the victory lane and be among the best at the end of the season to open up new horizons. The more I think about all this, the more I want to find my bond with Franck Violas – my team manager with whom we have experienced so much since my debut in EuroNASCAR – and Claude Galopin the Team engineer who had perfectly developed the car with which I won the EuroNASCAR 2 title 2018. I also can’t wait to work again with Frederic Gabillon, my teammate, and all my mechanics,” concluded Delsaux.



Sharing the #10 Camaro with Delsaux will be longtime NWES veteran Didier Bec. The 58-year-old will return behind the wheel for the first time since 2018. Bec made his NWES debut in 2013 and made a total of 55 starts across the two EuroNASCAR championships, collecting 6 wins in the Legend Trophy. The Reims-native will chase the title in the trophy dedicated to EuroNASCAR 2 drivers aged 40 and over.



RDV Competition also announced that after making his debut in 2019, Jerome Mure will drive the #3 EuroNASCAR FJ in the regularity-based Club Challenge.

NWES PR