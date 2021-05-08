95.9 the Ranch, Texas Motor Speedway Host the Nascar All-Star $25,000 Giveaway

On a warm summer night when one lucky race car driver will leave with a cool $1 million check after winning the very first NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway, one lucky race fan can walk away with their own big bag of dough.

Texas Motor Speedway and 95.9 The Ranch, the official broadcast station of No Limits, Texas, have joined forces in creating the NASCAR All-Star $25,000 Giveaway , a six-week program culminating in the opportunity for one race fan to take home $25,000 by picking the winning driver of the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race.

The exclusive promotion helps kick-off the celebrations for the first running of the NASCAR All-Star Race at the Great American Speedway during its 25 th Season of Speed.

The Ranch All-Star Street Team will host 95-minute All-Star Pit Stops at various businesses and locations throughout the metroplex, featuring ticket giveaways and qualifying to be a finalist for the opportunity to win $25,000. To become eligible, go to www.959TheRanch.com to find a list of locations where you can register onsite to win NASCAR All-Star Race weekend tickets and get your photo with the official NASCAR All-Star Race Chevrolet Silverado provided by Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet of Fort Worth.

On-track activity for the NASCAR All-Star weekend begins June 12 with a doubleheader, opening with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 (12 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN, and 95.9 The Ranch) followed at 3 p.m. CT by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 (FS1, PRN, 95.9 The Ranch). Then, on Sunday, June 13, is the NASCAR Open (5 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch) followed by the $1 million NASCAR All-Star Race (7 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch).

TICKETS:

Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2021 major event season, including the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race, are on sale now at http://www.texasmotorspeedway. com .

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.