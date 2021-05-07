Daytona International Speedway To Fully Open Frontstretch Seating for Aug. 27-28 NASCAR Weekend

When NASCAR returns to Daytona International Speedway for late summer night racing on Aug. 27-28, there will be no restrictions on the number of fans allowed to take in the action at the World Center of Racing. Fans will be treated to two races - the Coke Zero Sugar 400, NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale, on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. and the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

“The fans are the lifeblood of NASCAR and the reason we race week in and week out. Their presence at the track creates the aura and energy this sport thrives upon,” said Daytona President Frank Kelleher. “Even with a limited capacity at the DAYTONA 500 the atmosphere was palpable, so we look forward to welcoming back all of our fans for what will be an electrifying environment filled with dramatic and unpredictable racing action.”

Creating a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees, and the community is the top priority for NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway. Both entities will continue to work closely with local and state government and health officials throughout the summer on any health and safety protocols and adjustments for the race weekend. Those updates will be made available on www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

Tickets for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, and other speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway and see the latest speedway news on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

DIS PR