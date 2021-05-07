Kansas Speedway to Fully Open Grandstands for Oct. NASCAR Race Weekend

When NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway during the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Oct. 23-24, there will be no restrictions on the number of fans allowed to take in the action from the grandstands. Fans will be treated to three races - the Hollywood Casino 400, NASCAR Cup Series race, on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 23, the Kansas Lottery 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 2 p.m. followed by the Reese’s 150 ARCA Menards Series Championship Race at 6 p.m.

“Fans have expressed their overwhelming desire to get back to the racetrack so we are thrilled to welcome back all of our fans as we celebrate our 20th anniversary season during the Hollywood Casino 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “We saw some great NASCAR racing throughout our spring race weekend, and we look forward to what’s in store when the NASCAR Playoffs and ARCA Menards Series championship return Oct. 23-24.”

Creating a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees, and the community is the top priority for NASCAR and Kansas Speedway. Both entities will continue to work closely with local and state government and health officials throughout the year on any necessary health and safety protocols and adjustments for the October race weekend. Any updates will be made available at www.kansasspeedway.com.

Kansas Speedway PR