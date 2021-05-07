Saturday Tickets for Next Week’s NGK NTK NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at Capacity

All grandstand seating for next Saturday’s NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals are sold out, in accordance with current capacity limitations set forth by the state. While no Saturday walk-up tickets will be available as the NHRA’s best return to the Bellagio of drag strips for a 44,000-horsepower assault on the senses, limited Friday and Sunday tickets remain. Fans are encouraged to purchase in advance as tickets are selling quickly.

“Race fans have waited 579 days for the NHRA to return to America’s Home for Racing and we’re eager to welcome thousands back next weekend to feel the power and energy that these fire-breathing dragsters bring,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Following the direction of state and local health officials, we will have limited seating capacity and will implement a number of COVID protocols to ensure that fans can remained focused on enjoying the action-packed activity on track.”

SAFETY PROTOCOLS:

Race weekend fan protocols will include health screenings for fans, contactless ticketing, socially distanced grandstand seating and cashless souvenir and concession purchases. Fans and staff will also be required to wear approved face coverings at all times, except while actively eating and drinking. Limited grandstand seating will be in groups of up to six people properly socially distant from any other group. There will be no access to trackside viewing along the fence at the front of the grandstands.

zMAX Dragway's modified race day protocols also include: social distancing in concession and bathroom lines; enhanced cleaning and sanitation in high-touch, high-traffic public areas; added hand-sanitizer stations; and limited guests in suites.

Fans will be allowed to bring food and unopened beverages in a soft-sided clear bag no larger than 14 inches on its longest side. Standard coolers will be prohibited to limit interpersonal contact at security checkpoints. To limit contact, cash will not be accepted. Credit/debit cards and Apple Pay will be the accepted forms of payment at concession and souvenir locations.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, only RV camping will be allowed during the weekend. No tent camping will be permitted. Camping arrival will begin on May 13, 2021. Additional information will be published to www.charlottemotorspeedway.com and sent directly to campers as event information is finalized.

“Through our successful efforts to bring NASCAR back to Charlotte Motor Speedway and with additional key learnings from several of our sister tracks, we feel confident, with the fans’ help, we can once again execute a safe race weekend and bring NHRA drag racing back in a big way,” Walter said.

TICKETS:

While all Saturday grandstand seats are sold out, limited tickets remain for the NGK NTK NHRA 4-Wide Nationals opening round of qualifying on Friday, May 14 and elimination day on Sunday, May 16. Single-day tickets start at only $20 on Friday and $40 on Sunday. Kids 13 and under get in free. Fans can purchase tickets at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 800-455-FANS (3267).

FOLLOW US:

CMS PR