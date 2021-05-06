The Crafty Toolbox Becomes Newest Stafford Contingency Program Partner

New for the 2021 season at Stafford Motor Speedway, The Crafty Toolbox of Meriden, CT has become the track’s newest contingency sponsor. The Crafty Toolbox will present a weekly bonus of $50 to the third place finisher in each Street Stock feature event, bumping the third place purse up to $225.

“Last season we sponsored Gary Patnode’s Limited Late Model car and we had Baker’s Woodshop as a Limited Late Model contingency partner,” said Joe and Tim Baker, co-owners of The Crafty Toolbox. “This season we’re sponsoring Gary again with Baker’s Woodshop but we’re also sponsoring Travis Downey in the Street Stock division with The Crafty Toolbox. We were at the track for Opening Day a couple Saturdays ago and we noticed that there was no contingency sponsor for 3rd place in the Street Stock division so we decided to become the 3rd place sponsor and fill that void. We do this out of a love of racing and the fact that these drivers deserve some extra money because racing is an expensive sport and they don’t make a lot of money racing.”

Joe and Tim Baker’s involvement with the Stafford Contingency Program doesn’t begin and end with The Crafty Toolbox. For the second consecutive season, Baker’s Woodshop will offer a $75 bonus to the third place finisher in each Limited Late Model feature event this season. The Crafty Toolbox will also have a presence at Stafford’s Monday night Wild Thing Kart Series.

“We’re also going to be sponsoring the Senior Outlaw division of Wild Thing Karts on September 18 so the race will be The Crafty Toolbox 25,” said the Bakers.

The Crafty Toolbox is a Veteran Owned retail store located at 930 Old Colony Road in Meriden, CT specializing in handmade products from various vendors and artists. They currently have over 60 unique vendors with a wide variety of products on offer. For more information about The Crafty Toolbox, please visit thecraftytoolbox.com or call 475-775-5007. The Crafty Toolbox is open Wednesday through Sunday with hours of 10am-5pm on Wednesday and Thursday, 10am-6pm on Friday and Saturday, and 11am-5pm on Sunday.

“Baker’s Woodshop is now an LLC and we have our contractor’s license,” said the Bakers. “We build decks and things like that but we do a lot of craft stuff with recycled pallet wood. Other than if we’re doing a deck or porch or something like that, 90% of what we make is all recycled pallet wood so it looks good and it’s environmentally friendly.”

For more information about Baker’s Woodshop, please visit bakerswoodshop.net or call 860-416-1013.

Stafford Speedway PR