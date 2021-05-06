National Midgets To Race Friday Night At Lincoln IL Speedway

The quick and nimble National Midgets are set to fly around Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL, this coming Friday night, May 7. Originally not on the schedule, the Midgets were added to the show to compliment the POWRi National Midget show coming to Macon Speedway on Saturday. Five other divisions will also be in action on the fourth night of the 2021 racing season.

For the National Midgets, this will be one of just two visits at the track this season. The other comes on Thursday, June 17 as part of POWRi Illinois Midget Speed Week. Last season, Sam Johnson, of St. Peters, MO claimed a feature win in an Open Midget race, while Buddy Kofoid claimed the POWRi win in August. A good number of drivers are excited to get on track this Friday night.

Another class making just two appearances this season will be in action Friday as well, as the DIRTcar Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman will be on track. The division has run two races already this season at Macon Speedway with Lovington, IL’s Jeremy Nichols taking both victories in the Rudy Zaragoza Street Stock car. Scott Landers, Jim Farley, III, Rick Roedel, and Dennis Vander Meersch are in the top five in Macon points. The division also runs at Fairbury Speedway and opened up last weekend with Tommy Duncan taking the victory over Austin Friedman, Tyler Roth, Anthony Craven, and Lyndon Whitfill.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models have had two great shows at the track already this season, boasting full fields both nights. Jose Parga, of New Berlin, IL claimed both wins and leads the standings heading into the night. Former track champion and driving veteran, Roben Huffman, is second in the standings, while Cody Maguire, Blaise Baker, and Colby Sheppard round out the top five.

Kewanee, IL’s Ray Bollinger is off to a great start in the DIRTcar Modified class at the track, leading the points by 14 markers over Tommy Sheppard, Jr. Brian Lynn, Allen Weisser, and Carter Sinkhorn complete the top five in points.

The Simplot Grower Solutions DII Midgets will be running a combined event with the USAC/IMRA Speed2 Midgets, meaning more cars and extra pay. Mark McMahill, of Peoria, IL, is the Lincoln point leader, after taking both feature wins so far this year. Will Armitage, Dave Baugh, Daltyn England, and John Heitzman are top five in points.

Rounding out Friday’s racing will be the DIRTcar Hornets. Kenny Butterfield, of Kingston Mines, IL, leads the points by eight over Erik Vanapeldoorn. Allan Harris, Jay Mariuzza, and Jeremy Hancock are in the top five. The Hornet races have been highly entertaining so far this season with great racing and good car counts all three nights.

Pit gates open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free. Tickets and pit passes will be available at the track on raceday.

Lincoln Speedway PR