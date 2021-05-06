Mom's Night at Grandview Speedway Saturday Features Tripleheader and Mom's Gifts

Three divisions of stock car racing will be the big attraction at Grandview Speedway Saturday night (May 8). Mom's Night will feature the T.P. Trailers Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman, part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, along with the 602-Sportsman

Mini-Series making their second appearance of the season. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

The first 50 Moms through the main gate will receive a free gift plus the oldest and youngest Moms will recieve two free passes.

Chapel on the Hill worship service, now to become a monthy happening, will take place in the first turn pavilion from 4:30 p.m. to 4:55 p.m. Pastor Don Kerns will lead the worship with assistance from Pastor Mike Laise.

And from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. the weekly Rev Dan's Meet and Greet takes place at the main gate area and will feature Modified talent Jack Butler, Sportsman racer Dakota Kohler and 602 Series point leader Glenn Strunk.

For information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR