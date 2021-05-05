Visit Fort Worth, Fort Worth Chamber Engage Local Businesses for Nascar All-Star Race

The NASCAR All-Star Race moving to Texas Motor Speedway in 2021 is the centerpiece of its 25 th Season of Speed celebration and long-time community partners Visit Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce are shifting into high gear to help amplify a significant year of racing history to businesses throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Officials with the Fort Worth civic and economic entities, in conjunction with the Great American Speedway, have created a three-tiered activation program for the June 11-13 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend. The goal to invite Fort Worth businesses to get engaged in one of the biggest NASCAR races of the year with an emphasis on building relationships for the future.

“Events like the NASCAR All-Star Race are part of the more than $100 million dollars of annual direct spending in our community driven by sports tourism. Fort Worth will show NASCAR, their drivers and fans how our community rallies around high-profile sporting events to provide an authentic and memorable experience,” said Jason Sands, director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission, a division of Visit Fort Worth.

The three levels of corporate package levels are Gold ($7,500), Silver ($5,000) and Bronze ($2,500) with blocks of 200/150/100 tickets for clients, partners and employees to attend the races. Packages also include local marketing rights, at-track direct fan engagement, email/digital/social integration, access to the NASCAR Racing Experience Ride Along Program, developing programs with Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter, and recognition during the race weekend on Big Hoss, the world’s largest HDTV.

“We’re excited to work with community partners welcoming the NASCAR All-Star Race to Fort Worth,” said Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President of Marketing Katie Douglass. “Community partnerships are vital in advancing our city’s economic growth. Together, we can achieve more, driving the Fort Worth region to be a thriving, inviting community for all.”

Texas Motor Speedway is the largest venue in the state of Texas with an annual economic impact of $310 million. With approximately 80 percent of its fanbase residing in the DFW Metroplex, the speedway continues to be a proud part of the Fort Worth community, most recently serving as a major COVID-19 vaccination hub with more than 300,000 doses administered. Since 1997, Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter, has distributed more than $11.1 million in funding to non-profit organizations in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties supporting children in need.

“Hosting the NASCAR All-Star race is a big deal for Texas Motor Speedway and having that race on our schedule during the 25 th Anniversary of Speed is a proud moment for us and the city of Fort Worth,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “Supporting local market businesses through our events has always been a priority. We look forward to this program serving as a vehicle to further that objective while also asking our very passionate race fans to support those businesses that participate.”

Next up on the Texas Motor Speedway calendar is the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend. The on-track activity begins June 12 with a doubleheader, opening with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 (12 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN, and 95.9 The Ranch) followed at 3 p.m. CT by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 (FS1, PRN, 95.9 The Ranch). Then, on Sunday, June 13, is the NASCAR Open (5 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch) followed by the $1 million NASCAR All-Star Race (7 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch).

