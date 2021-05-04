Pocono Raceway - 100% Capacity for June NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend

" Pocono Raceway will operate at 100% capacity for the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend! We are thrilled and appreciative of today’s announcement from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. As we have been doing, the Raceway will continue to follow the protocols and guidance set forth by our state and the sanctioning body of NASCAR at the time of our events. Our staff is working through this incredible opportunity to be one of the largest outdoor sporting events this summer and kindly ask ticket holders for continued patience. We will be sending out additional announcements, information and details in the coming days and weeks. Until then, we cannot wait to see everyone back at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ this summer!”

Pocono Raceway PR