Darlington Raceway & Sport Clips Renew Entitlement for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Darlington Raceway and Sport Clips Haircuts announce the renewal of their long-time partnership on the entitlement for the fall NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track Too Tough To Tame. The official race name will be the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

“Sport Clips has been a long-time valued partner of Darlington Raceway, so we are grateful to continue the entitlement for the fall NASCAR Xfinity Series race for a good cause with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We are proud to continue partnering with Sport Clips to raise awareness of its national veterans-support programs with the Veterans of Foreign Wars.”

As one of the longest standing entitlements in NASCAR, this will be the tenth consecutive year Sport Clips has partnered with Darlington Raceway. Sport Clips is the Official Hair Care Service Provider of Darlington Raceway and will continue to have extensive on-site signage at the track. As part of the agreement, Sport Clips will also have signage at Martinsville Speedway.

“The partnership between Sport Clips and Darlington Raceway has always been special to me and the VFW Help A Hero 200 is a unique opportunity to support the VFW and the Help A Hero Scholarship program,” said Sport Clips Founder and Chairman and Sumter, S.C. native, Gordon Logan. “We are happy to continue this partnership and excited to get back on the track in September for a great weekend of racing.”

Founded in 1899, the Veteran of Foreign Wars of the United States (VFW) is a nonprofit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces. With more than 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members in over 6,000 posts around the world, the VFW provides vital assistance and support for America’s service members, veterans and their families as well as communities worldwide. For more information about the VFW, visit vfw.org.

Since 2013, Sport Clips has been the primary supporter of the VFW’s "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship" program, which provides scholarships for service members and veterans for use at post-secondary schools and trade schools. Sport Clips contributed $1,026,105 to the program through their 2020 fundraising efforts. To date, they have awarded more than 1,900 scholarships totaling $8.7 million.

In late 2020, Sport Clips stores around the country collected donations in-store to help fund these life-changing scholarships. More than 80% of the funds raised each year come directly from their generous clients, with the balance coming from suppliers and product partners. And on Veterans Day, November 11th, participating Sport Clips locations provided free haircuts to veterans and active duty service members as well as donated $1 for every haircut service provided on that day.

Recipients of the "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship" program come from every part of the United States, represent every branch of service and are earning a variety of degrees including engineering, computer science, business, accounting, health care and many more. For more information on the "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship" program, click here. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.

Darlington Raceway PR