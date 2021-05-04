Lakeside Speedway Preparing For Big 2-Day Sprint Car Event

”We’re going to Kansas City. Kansas City, here we come.”

That’s the tune the competitors of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship will soon be singing when the series makes its seventh and eighth ever appearances at the 4/10-mile under its dirt iteration on Wolcott Drive in Kansas City, Kan. for two-straight nights of action on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22.

An increased payout will be at the forefront both nights with $6,000-to-win and $600 to start Friday’s feature, while Saturday’s A-Main event posts a $7,500 top prize with $600 to start.

The event is co-sanctioned by three different USAC series sharing the bill: the AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, the Wholesale Batteries Midwest Wingless Racing Association and Wingless Sprints Oklahoma.

The weekend on dirt will feature a pair of full-points shows for the National series. However, for MWRA, the race will pay feature points only while, for WSO, the event will be considered a non-points, special event. E-Mods and Mod Lites will also be on the event card for both race days.

Previous USAC National Sprint Car feature winners on the dirt at Lakeside include Tony Elliott (2001), J.J. Yeley (2001), Robert Ballou (2015 & 2016), Thomas Meseraull (2016) and Brady Bacon (2017).

Tickets will be available at the gate on each race day. However, tickets can also be purchased in advance at www.TracPass.com. One-day general admission tickets are on sale now for $25. Two-day general admission tickets are $45. Tickets for children aged 12-15 are $10 per day while kids aged 11 and under are admitted for free.

Pit passes are available at the track as well as on www.TracPass.com. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Two-day pit passes can be purchased for $60. One-day pit passes for children aged 6 and under are $15.

Both nights, registration and pit gates open at 3pm CDT with the grandstands/ticket office opening at 5pm and hot laps at 6:30pm, immediately followed by qualifying and racing. Friday action will include E-Mods and Mod Lites, while Saturday’s action will have the E-Mods on schedule as well.

For more information on the event, visit USAC’s official website at www.USACracing.com. You can also visit the race promoter’s website at www.trackenterprises.com or by calling their office at (217) 764-3200. You may check out the track’s website directly by clicking www.lakesidespeedway.net or by calling at (913) 299-9206.

Lakeside Speedway PR