$20,000 to win King of the Commonwealth Set foR Saturday, May 15 at Virginia Motor Speedway

Some of the region's top dirt late model talent will converge on Virginia Motor Speedway for one of the year's biggest events, the $20,000 to win Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth presented by Northern Neck Chevrolet. Saturday, May 15, Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway will host the largest short track event in the State of Virginia. That means some of the best dirt late model drivers on the East Coast will be making the trip to the ½ mile speed plant located in Jamaica, VA.

The event will be sanctioned by the Ultimate Super Late Model Series and will feature a 60 lap A-Main, paying the winner a cool $20,000. The event will also feature a $3000 to win FASTRAK Racing Series powered by Chevrolet Performance race for Pro Late Model competitors.

"If you are a fan of short track racing you do not want to miss this event; the best dirt late model racers on the East Coast will be vying for that huge $20,000 check in one of the biggest short track events in the State of Virginia," commented track owner Bill Sawyer.

The admission price for adults is only $30; students 13 – 17 are $15, and children 12 and under are admitted free. Pit passes will be $40 regardless of age and will get you a seat in the grandstands.

16" coolers are allowed, but no glass is permitted. There is plenty of free well-lit parking, and camping (no hookups) is allowed at no charge on a first-come-first-served basis.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track is located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland and the Hampton Roads area.

Race fans can go to www.vamotorspeedway.com to view the complete schedule Virginia Motor Speedway's 2021 season, find detailed event information, get the latest news, and get complete ticket and camping information. In addition, fans can get social with Virginia Motor Speedway by following @vamotorspeedway on Twitter, clicking "Like" at www.facebook.com/VaMotorSpeedway and on www.youtube.com/VaMotorSpeedway.

VA Motor Speedway PR