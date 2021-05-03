Avedisian, Mayhew, and Rubio Go Back-to-Back At Delta

Fans at Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union may have experienced some dejavu on Saturday night, as Jade Avedisian, Taylor Mayhew, and Brody Rubio each won their second consecutive features at the 1/7th mile dirt oval. Only Caeden Steele was a new visitor to victory lane with his $500 Super 600 victory during the busy night of Micro Sprint action. Car counts again swelled into the triple digits along with 90-degree temperatures for the racing in Stockton.



Cody Gray led qualifying in Non-Wing against a duplicate 42-car turnout from last weekend. Brandon Carey of Ripon, Mitchel Moles of Raisin City, Brian Gilbert of Visalia, and 2020 champion Caden Sarale of Stockton won the heat races. Brandt Twitty and Robbie Lewis split the 12-lap heat races to finalize the 22-car starting grid.



Jeffrey Pahule, Jr. of Brentwood started on the pole alongside Avedisian. Medford, Oregon’s Ashton Torgerson moved to the front in a hurry and was into the lead by lap three. Avedisian advanced to second by lap five and challenged Torgerson. Avedisian rolled the top and pulled off an identical feat to round two, sweeping past Torgerson at the stripe to lead the 30th and final lap for the exciting $500 triumph. Torgerson was second with a hard-charging TJ Smith advancing from ninth on the top finish third. Cameron Paul and Gray rounded out the top-five.



Round one Super 600 winner Jake Hagopian paced the 26-car field in time trials before Austin Torgerson of Medford, Oregon, Sarale, and Raio Salmon won the heat races. Hailey Wood won the 10-lap B-Main. Steele started the feature sixth but climbed to the lead by lap eighth. He never relinquished the top position, leading Salmon, Nikko Panella, Gauge Garcia of Lemoore, and Travis Labat as the top-five.



Jr. Sprint graduate Kyle Fernandez of Tracy led qualifying for Restricted before heat races were grabbed by Teagan Moles, Visalia’s Jett Barnes, and Brentwood’s Isabel Barnes. Mayhew started the 25-lap feature in third and took over the top spot on lap eight. Austin Wood advanced from fifth to finish second ahead of Andrew Smith, Jett Barnes, and Fresno’s Colton Key.



The four Jr. Sprint heat races were evenly split by Vito Cancilla of Pleasant Hill and Jackson Tardiff of Vacaville. Josiah Vega started the 20-lap main event from the pole and led the first 17 laps before failing to finish the race. His misfortunate handed the lead to Brody Rubio who won his second consecutive feature in the class. Nathan Ward, Levi Osborne, Oakdale’s Hayden Stepps, and Maverick Pedroni were the top-five finishers.



The next championship points race at Delta Speedway will be on May 22nd.



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 121-Caeden Steele[6]; 2. 21-Raio Salmon[11]; 3. 73-Nikko Panella[12]; 4. 21G-Gauge Garcia[13]; 5. 1-Travis Labat[14]; 6. 12X-Cody Christensen[5]; 7. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[18]; 8. 14-Mariah Ede[15]; 9. 2-Hailey Wood[16]; 10. 88-Austin Torgerson[9]; 11. 02-Ashton Torgerson[2]; 12. 20-James Andrichuk[17]; 13. 51-Dalton Parreira[20]; 14. 34-Devon Courtnier[1]; 15. 14X-Jake Hagopian[8]; 16. 12-Alex Panella[7]; 17. 19-Nate Matherly[3]; 18. 24-Caden Sarale[10]; 19. 5-Mattix Salmon[19]; 20. (DNS) 10Z-Mitchel Moles



NON WING (30 LAPS)

1. 14J-Jade Avedisian[2]; 2. 02-Ashton Torgerson[3]; 3. 14T-Tyler Smith[9]; 4. 1J-Cameron Paul[11]; 5. 04-Cody Gray[8]; 6. 05R-Brandon Riveira[4]; 7. 55-Brandon Carey[12]; 8. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[1]; 9. 32-Caden Sarale[15]; 10. 22M-Dan Mognaga[10]; 11. 88-Austin Torgerson[6]; 12. 2B-Travis Sullivan[19]; 13. 4G-Brian Gilbert[14]; 14. 16-Travis Labat[16]; 15. 67V-Tim Vaught[21]; 16. 20-Dalton Hill[20]; 17. 28K-Kevin Carter[22]; 18. 10Z-Mitchel Moles[7]; 19. 4B-Brandt Twitty[18]; 20. 83K-Colin Kirby[5]; 21. 66X-Broedy Graham[13]; 22. 85-Robbie Lewis[17]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 2-Taylor Mayhew[3]; 2. 2A-Austin Wood[5]; 3. 7P-Andrew Smith[6]; 4. 55-Jett Barnes[11]; 5. 63-Colton Key[21]; 6. 14-Drake Carter[1]; 7. 4-Teagan Moles[10]; 8. 30-Isabel Barnes[9]; 9. 76-Triton OBrien[8]; 10. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[18]; 11. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[7]; 12. 8S-Savannah Brown[19]; 13. 20-Otto Perreira[17]; 14. 5-Kellan Harper[16]; 15. 7K-Kennzzie Brown[15]; 16. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[14]; 17. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[12]; 18. 69-Jordan Mast[20]; 19. 33G-Caden Gotelli[13]; 20. 7J-Lucas Johnson[2]; 21. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[4]; 22. (DNS) 23C-Cierra Wullenwaber



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 25R-Brody Rubio[6]; 2. 95-Nathan Ward[5]; 3. 9J-Levi Osborne[4]; 4. 98-Hayden Stepps[9]; 5. 4M-Mavrick Pedroni[10]; 6. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[8]; 7. V5-Vito Cancilla[7]; 8. 13V-Braxon Vasconcellos[12]; 9. 25A-Bradley Anderson[3]; 10. 66B-Blayden Graham[11]; 11. 99-Heston Stepps[13]; 12. 10D-Dean Skrifvars[16]; 13. 75-Josiah Vega[1]; 14. 55X-Maya Mauldin[15]; 15. 5M-Mackenie Montgomery[17]; 16. 1K-Kyle Klagenberg[2]; 17. 9-Charlie Haines[14]

Delta Speedway PR