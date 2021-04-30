Another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Doubleheader at Grandview on Saturday

A doubleheader show of excitement is set for Saturday night at Grandview Speedway featuring the T.P.Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman as the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series continues.



Racing action gets the green flag at a new starting time, 7.30 p.m., and that will be the starting time for the balance of the season for Saturday night NASCAR events.



Point leader Brett Kressley will lead the expected large field of Modifieds while the Sportsman division will have veteran Kenny Gilmore, the point leader, looking for his first win of the season.



The weekly Meet & Greet session taking place at the main gate area from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. will feature Sylan Swinehart with the Dennis Bailey #81 Modified and Dakota Swinehart with his #38 Sportsman.



Adult admission is $15 while youngsters 11 and under along with active military with proper ID are admitted FREE.



Coming up on Friday, My 7th, at 7 p.m. is Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Vintage Racing action.



And on Saturday, May 8, 7:30 p.m. the 602 Sportsman Mini-Series returns to action along with the Modifieds and Sportsman. It will be Mom's Night with the first 50 Moms getting a free gift. The oldest and youngest Mom earns two free race passes. Adult admission is $18.

Information can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR