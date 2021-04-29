Larry’s Hard Lemonade Partners with Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway To Create Larry’s Backyard

Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway and Larry’s Hard Lemonade announced today a new party area in turn 4 called Larry’s Backyard. This new area will feature a private bar serving Larry’s Hard Lemonade and St. Georges Brewing products including slushies, drink rails, corn hole games, string lights, hang out spots, and much more.

“Larry’s Backyard in turn 4 will create a whole new experience for our race fans here at Langley,” said Langley Speedway Promoter Vaughan Crittenden. “By building out this new area, we give our fans the chance to see racing up close trackside and be able to enjoy hanging out with friends while not being confined to a seat in the grandstand. These types of areas are the greatest way to continue to improve the race night experience for our fans.”

Tickets for Larry’s Backyard will be $25 with only 50 available for each event. The backyard will also be available for groups and companies looking for a private way to enjoy racing at Langley Speedway. Tickets are available exclusively for fans 21 years and older with tickets for May 1 going on sale tomorrow at 2pm and each week following on Tuesdays at 4pm.

Larry’s Hard Lemonade will also be available at all concessions during Langley Speedway events.

“We at Larry's Hard Lemonade are honored and excited to be partnering with Langley Speedway to bring Larry's Backyard to this historic track,” said Vic Reynolds, Vice President & Co-Owner of Larry’s Hard Lemonade. “Larry's is brewed right in the Speedways backyard at St. George Brewing Company and we can't wait to enjoy some delicious lemonade with all the race fans. Our love for the sport combined with our passion for the perfect Hard Lemonade makes this an unbeatable paring.”

Action is set to return to Larry King Laws Langley Speedway this Saturday, May 1st for Larry’s Hard Lemonade Race Night with twin Taylor Waste Services Late Models features headlining the 7-race card. To see a full schedule of events, news, and much more visit www.langley-speedway.com.

Langley Speedway PR