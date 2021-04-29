The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Unveils Its Festival Announcers

Today the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is thrilled to unveil its public address announcers for the inaugural NTT IndyCar Series weekend this summer. These three personalities, Ralph Sheheen, Lindsey Nance and Kendall Pasley will be seen onsite at the track and around downtown Nashville August 6-8 announcing the races, fan events, artist performances, race winners, traffic and much more!



Ralph Sheheen has been broadcasting motorsports on national television for over 30 years. As a nationally recognized broadcaster he has covered everything from Swamp Buggies to Formula One and from Supercross to Moto GP. During his lengthy career Ralph has held microphones for a wide variety of major television networks including CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and many others. Sheheen's on air experience has not been limited to just television, having also worked on the biggest racing radio networks in the country. He has also spent many hours broadcasting races over the PA at many of the world’s most famous race tracks including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Sonoma Raceway to name a few. In addition to broadcasting Ralph is one of the owners and President of SPEED SPORT, the oldest most trusted brand name in American motorsports journalism.



Lindsey Nance is a familiar face in Nashville being the traffic anchor for WSMV News4 Nashville. She also serves as a fill-in anchor, sideline reports multiple sports for Belmont University, has hosted the show "Titans Blitz," and hosted MTSU home football games. The Nashville, Tennessee native graduated from Lipscomb University with a degree in Broadcasting & News Media.



Kendall Pasley joins the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix announcer team as a Tennessee native who stole the heart of her community at Miss Nashville 2018. Pasley received her Master’s degree in Communications and Media Studies from the University of Florida. In addition to being a scholar, Kendall is an advocate for the Children's Miracle Network and the American Heart Association, participating in activities for fundraising and awareness for these two impactful organizations. Pasley’s love for IndyCar started at the age of seven when she attended her first Indianapolis 500 race. Since then she has attended the Indy 500 every year.



“Having worked with Ralph Sheheen personally for many years in motorsports, he was our first choice to be the ‘voice of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.’ His voice is recognized by motorsports fans of all ages,” said COO Jason Rittenberry. “Lindsey is such a big personality and is loved by Nashvillians. We knew she would be so much fun to interact with our fans. I have known Kendall for several years and was excited to learn she was such an INDYCAR fan. She represented our city well as Miss Nashville and will be a fantastic addition to the team.”



The three-day international festival of speed and sound August 6-8, 2021 offers something for everyone. It will be staged on a temporary 2.17-mile grand prix circuit in Nashville and around the Nissan Stadium campus. The course will cross the Cumberland River via the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge, making the Music City Grand Prix the only current event in motorsports to cross over a major body of water.



In addition to a weekend of racing, attendees can look forward to the best Nashville has to offer, including live music performances by top artists, best-in-class food experiences and entertainment that centers on speed in a way only Music City can serve up.



For more information on The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix visit musiccitygp.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @musiccitygp. Ticket packages are on sale now. Fans can purchase three-day ticket packages, starting at $119, and festival add-ons at musiccitygp.com/tickets, Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Tennessee Titans’ ticket office at 615-565-4650.

