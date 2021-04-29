Terre Haute IN Action Track Set To Begin 2021 Season Sunday

The Terre Haute Action Track, located in Terre Haute, IN, soars to life this coming Sunday, May 2 with a tripleheader of racing divisions. Headlining the event will be the MSCS Sprint Cars in their second event of the season. The Indiana Late Model Series and Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds will also race.

The Midwest Sprint Car Series (MSCS) is coming off their season opener on April 17 in which they had an outstanding field of 35 cars at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN. Kyle Cummins won the feature event, while Jadon Rogers, Chase Stockon, Justin Grant, and Brady Bacon rounded out the top five. The opening event also featured Robert Ballou, Kevin Thomas, Jr., Tanner Thorson, Chris Windom, C.J. Leary and many other big names.

MSCS last raced at the Action Track on August 16, 2020 with Chris Windom taking the win. Ballou, Thomas, Grant, and Cummins finished in the top five. Fans can expect many of the same names to be in competition this coming Sunday.

The Indiana Late Model Series will be racing for the fifth time this season but the first of two appearances of the year in Terre Haute. So far, three events have been held at their home track, Brownstown with last week’s race at Bloomington. The series is averaging 25 cars per event with Tyler Neal off to a great start, winning three of four. Steve Peeden was the other victor.

Rounding out Sunday’s festivities will be the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds, a staple division at the track. It will be the first of six events for the Modifieds at the track during the 2021 season. Former NASCAR stars, Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace will race along with many of the favorites Action Track fans are used to seeing.

Pit gates open Sunday at 2:00, grandstands at 3:00, hotlaps begin at 5:00, and racing will begin at 6:00. Grandstand admission is $20, infield admission $15, and children 11 and under are free.

Terree Haute PR