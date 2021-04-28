Stuart Crews Taking Place Among Frontrunners as South Boston Speedway Heads Into Night Racing This Saturday

Some new faces are emerging among the frontrunners in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division at South Boston Speedway this season. Among them is Stuart Crews.

The Long Island, Virginia resident has competed at South Boston Speedway in past seasons but a surge in performance has put Crews in the pack of frontrunners this season at “America’s Hometown Track.”

“So far, we’ve had the best start we have ever had here,” Crews noted with a smile.

“It’s pretty special to come out here and run well against some of these guys like Peyton Sellers. He’s one of the best. If I can at least hang with him that says we’re doing pretty well. Hopefully we can keep the momentum going.”

Crews has put together a solid early-season record. He sits in third place, only four points out of second place, in the South Boston Speedway NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division point standings entering the 100-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division race that headlines Saturday night’s SoBo Livestreaming Night at the Races Presented by SoBoSpeedway.tv racing program.

In the first five Late Model Stock Car Division races at South Boston Speedway this season Crews has one pole win, three Top-Five finishes and has finished no worse than sixth.

Crews attributes his success to a combination of a good car, a new engine, good help with the car and more experience.

“I went around last year and got a little experience at Dominion Raceway and a few other places,” he pointed out.

“Experience has a lot to do with it, but you’ve also got to have the car running pretty well. This is a different car than I’ve been running here at South Boston Speedway. This is the first year I’ve run this car. It’s pretty sporty.

“We also have a brand-new Harrington engine in the car,” he added.

“I’m lucky to have some good people to help me like Forest Reynolds and H.C. Sellers, and I’ve gotten a lot of good parts from Stacy Puryear. We’ve got a pretty good piece here, so hopefully we can continue to have some good luck to go with it.”

While Crews is enjoying a good start to his 2021 season at South Boston Speedway, the potential has been there for better results.

“The car has been running better than we have finished,” Crews noted.

“We’ve been finishing around fifth, but we’ve been running in the top three a lot of times. We’d like to at least finish in the top three and maybe get a win here sometime. That would be good.”

South Boston Speedway goes under the lights Saturday night for its first night event of the season with the SoBo Livestreaming Night at the Races Presented by SoBoSpeedway.tv racing program.

Along with the 100-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race fans will see twin 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.

Saturday’s race day schedule has registration and pit gates opening at 2 p.m. Practice starts at 4 p.m. and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets for Saturday night’s event are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, April 30. Adult general admission tickets at the gate on race day are priced at $15 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Saturday night’s event will be livestreamed at SoBoSpeedway.tv, a service by SpeedSport, a leader in grassroots racing news and streaming. The livestreaming platform was developed by NASCAR and SpeedSport for grassroots weekly short tracks.

South Boston Speedway’s remaining NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events will be streamed on a pay-per-view basis with a low price of $19.99 per event.

Fans can go to SoBoSpeedway.tv or SouthBostonSpeedway.com to get started. Individuals can also go back and watch a full event at a later date for a special price.

South Boston Speedway will continue following COVID-19 mitigation mandates set forth by the federal government and the Commonwealth of Virginia during the Saturday night’s event. Masks will be required for fans entering the speedway. Social distancing and additional mitigation measures will also be followed.

The latest news and updates about South Boston Speedway and its racing events can be found on the South Boston Speedway website and through the speedway’s social media channels.

