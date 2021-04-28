Formula E, FIA and ACM reveal new track layout for Monaco E-Prix

Speedway News
Wednesday, Apr 28 16
Formula E, FIA and ACM reveal new track layout for Monaco E-Prix
Formula E, the FIA and the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) have today revealed a new track layout to be used for the 2021 Monaco E-Prix, on May 8.
 
The 19-turn, 3.32km Formula E track will see the all-electric cars go up the hill after the first turn at Sainte Dévote and complete a new section for Formula E, including famous corners around Casino Square, Mirabeau, the Grand Hotel Hairpin and Portier.
 
The LED lights on the halo will also illuminate as the cars make their way through the famous Monaco tunnel for the first time in ABB FIA Formula E World Championship history.
 
Increases in car performance and range made throughout the Gen2 era has enabled Formula E to return to the Monaco E-Prix using a longer circuit layout.
 
Former champions Sébastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams) and Jean-Éric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH) have both collected the winner’s trophy from HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, with Buemi being the most successful driver around the streets of Monaco in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with two E-Prix victories.
 
This year’s edition will be the fourth running of the Formula E event in Monaco, with the event continuing to be included on the calendar on a biennial basis.
 
The FIA homologated track will consist of different kerb placement at Sainte Dévote, exactly as its inception in 1929, and a change in the chicane layout at T11 on the harbour front on the exit of the tunnel.
 
Round 7 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship - the Monaco E-Prix - will take place on May 8 at 16:00 local time (15:00 BST).
 
 
FIA PRESIDENT
JEAN TODT
"I’m glad to see the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship back in the Principality. It is in the series’ DNA to compete on streets circuits and Monaco is one of the most iconic tracks in the world. This discipline has its own identity, that’s why, together with Formula E and the ACM, we’ve designed a bespoke layout which suits its particularities."
 
CO-FOUNDER & CHIEF CHAMPIONSHIP OFFICER OF FORMULA E
ALBERTO LONGO
"To see Formula E race around the longer version of the most historic racing circuit in the world will mark another great milestone for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. In many ways, this circuit is made for Formula E - it’s a fast and narrow street circuit which will see plenty of opportunities for overtaking and will really test driver’s energy management with sharp inclines and high-speed sections. The FIA and the ACM are allowing us to race around corners steeped in motorsport tradition and we are honoured that Formula E will be creating its own history on May 8."
 
ACM GENERAL COMMISSIONER
CHRISTIAN TORNATORE
"Organising three races in the space of one month will be a premiere for us all at ACM. The logistical side was complex, but not impossible to manage! Because of the new constraints, we shall need to start setting up the track earlier than usual, at the end of February, instead of March 15. We will then integrate the technical aspects, on and around the track, required by every category that will be involved."
 
Plug in and follow the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on FacebookInstagramTwitterTikTok and YouTube@FIAFormulaE #ABBFormulaE
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Watkins Glen International and Clean Harbors Partner on ARCA Entitlement for Aug. 6 Race
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top