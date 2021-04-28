Watkins Glen International and Clean Harbors Partner on ARCA Entitlement for Aug. 6 Race

Watkins Glen International announced a partnership that will name the Aug. 6 ARCA Menards Series race for Clean Harbors – North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The 41-lap, 100-mile event will be called the Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen.

Airing on FS1 at 6 p.m. ET, the Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen will be the first of four races over three days leading into the NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at Watkins Glen International in upstate New York.

Clean Harbors is North America’s leading COVID-19 decontamination company with nearly 18,000 responses. Last May, Clean Harbors helped NASCAR become the first major sport to return to competition and its preventative work allowed them to safely bring back fans in June. Crews local to each track have been decontaminating and deep cleaning each facility for all races since.

“Clean Harbors has played a pivotal role in NASCAR’s return to racing as well as its ability to host fans safely at its tracks,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “We are not only excited to partner with them on the upcoming ARCA Menards Series race, we are proud to have them as a partner. They help us provide the safest possible environment for our guests, and for that we are grateful.”

No stranger to emergency response of infectious outbreaks, Clean Harbors has previously responded to swine flu, avian flu and the H1N1 pandemic, along with providing decontamination services around Ground Zero following 9/11 and the subsequent anthrax attacks. In addition to NASCAR corporate, track and team facilities, Clean Harbors has decontaminated multiple locations affected by COVID-19 including sports arenas, mass transit systems, schools, government buildings, warehouses, retail businesses and a variety of other facilities.

“We appreciate that sports are a fundamental part of our country’s culture. We look back with pride at all we accomplished last year to help bring racing back to fans – on TV and in person,” said Clean Harbors Chief Operating Officer Eric Gerstenberg. “NASCAR and ARCA have been a great partner for so long. We are excited to have our name associated with this race in August, especially considering it’s at the historic track in beautiful Watkins Glen.”

Through its subsidiary Safety-Kleen, Clean Harbors has been a decades-long partner of NASCAR. As the official environmental services supplier of NASCAR, Safety-Kleen collects all used oil, lubricants and liquid waste at the tracks, and then recycles, responsibly disposes of or re-refines those fluids. For more than 40 years, Clean Harbors has provided hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services to customers across North America.

Having carried the banner of the company since the start of his racing career, Thad Moffitt, grandson of the legendary Richard Petty, will be driving for No. 46 Clean Harbors Ford at the race.

While ARCA drivers are set to compete for the Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen checkered flag, Clean Harbors is always looking for professional drivers of its own across the United States and Canada, along with anyone who wants to make a difference in helping to clean up and protect the environment: https://careers.cleanharbors.com/.

Watkins Glen will host its NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen weekend Aug. 6-8. NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series race will be on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race is scheduled for 4 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 8, the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen takes the green flag at 3 p.m. ET.

