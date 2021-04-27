Six division stock car program this Saturday evening at Mahoning Valley Speedway Cone race for Street Stocks

Mahoning Valley Speedway will be in action this coming Saturday evening, May 1 starting at 5:00 pm with a solid six division program of stock car racing.



Modifieds will top the night’s line-up with a 35-lap feature. Bobby Jones has one win and currently stands as the point leader over Brian DeFebo. Austin Beers, who has three runner-ups and a fourth to start the season, sits third with Nick Baer and rookie Cody Kohler rounding out the top five.



Also on the card will be the Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks. Not surprising those classes have thus far been putting on amazing racing.



The Street Stock 30-lap main will be run in a cone race format. During the feature on each restart after a caution drivers will pick either the inside or outside lane which adds a neat twist to the racing.



After holding afternoon shows during the month of April the Speedway will now switch to 5:00 pm start times. That time will stay in effect through the popular Pack the Track Night on June 12.



Early paid practice will take place from 11:00 to 2:00. Regular warm-up will then get under way at 3:00 pm. Driver sign-ins will be from 2:00 – 3:15.



Grandstands will open at 3:00 pm. Adult admission is $14, $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+, must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free.



On Saturday, May 8 the Late Models will be back in action along with the Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks and the always exciting ATQMRA TQ Midgets.



The Modifieds are off in preparation for the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series Race #2 Ward Crozier Sr., Tribute on May 15. The rain date for this event is Sunday, May 16 at 2:00 pm.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com , Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway, owned and operated by Jack and Rebecca Carlino, is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR