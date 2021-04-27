Brett Kressley and Kenny Gilmore Lead the Nascar Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Point Standings at Grandview Speedway Modifieds and Sportsman Return to Action on Saturday With a 7:30 PM Start

With two feature wins to his credit Brett Kressley continues to lead the T.P.Trailers NASCAR Modified point standings at Grandview Speedway while Kenny Gilmore, without benefit of a feature win, is sitting on top in the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman. In the 602 Sportsman Mini-Series, scheduled for a handful of appearances during the 2021 season, Glenn Strunk leads the standings with 259 points.

Kressley has tallied 853 points so far this season and that gives him a 29 point edge over six time Modified champion Duane Howard who has earned 824 points without benefit of a win. Third spot belongs to Craig Von Dohren, an 11-time and defending champion, who has tallied 815 points. Jared Umbenhauer, winner of last Saturday nights Modified feature, is fourth in the standings with 803 points followed by Ryan Grim with 746. There have been 41 different racers earn points with the Modifieds so far this season with three point events completed.

With Gilmore able to put together some strong finishes in the Sportsman competition he sits on top of the pack with 673 points. Close behind is Kyle Smith with 640. Ryan Beltz and defending Sportsman champion Brian Hirthler are tied for third with 634 tallies followed by Jimmy Leiby at 575. There have been 45 different racers take part in the Sportsman action.

On Saturday night, May 1, a doubleheader program of excitement stock car racing will feature the Modifieds and Sportsman in NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series action with a new starting time of 7:30 p.m. That will be the starting time for all of the NASCAR Saturday night events. Admission is $15 for adults while youngsters 11 and under are admitted free as are activity military with proper ID.

Racers are reminded to bring their own fuel. American Racer tires are available at the track or at 72 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville Tuesday and Thursday between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Vintage Racing will be offered on Friday, May 7th at 7 p.m.

And on Saturday, May 8th Glenn Strunk will lead the 602 Sportsman Mini-Series back in action with the Modifieds and Sportsman.

Then on Saturday, May 15th the East Coast USAC Sprint Cars will headling a tripleheader feature that includes the Modifieds and Sportsman.

Information on racing at Grandview Speedway can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR