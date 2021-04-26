12th Annual Mud Mayhem Mud Bog to Kick off 2021 Mud Bog Season at the Pit Saturday May 1st

The Pit at Virginia Motor Speedway will host the first of two mud bogs for the 2021 season Saturday, May 1, 2021. The 12th Annual Mud Mayhem presented by Atlantic Broadband and WhosYourDriver.org will kick off the 17th season for The Pit at Virginia Motor Speedway. Additional sponsorship provided by Atkins Petroleum & Propane, After Hours Fabrication, Collision One, E&E Caulking, and Truckin Thunder.

There will be eleven classes of “Mud Maniacs” in action ranging from super stock to unlimited with cash payouts in all classes. Competitors are encouraged to visit www.thepitatvms.com for the rule’s packages and payouts.

Adding to the excitement, the Unlimited X Tractor and Obstacle X divisions will run a newly designed short course of which the divisions will run for time.

Not only will fans get to see hordes of trucks splashing through the 200-foot Mud Bog pit, but they will also get the opportunity to see some of the region’s best Mud Dragsters covering the 200-foot Mud Sling pit in under three seconds.

There will be two Power Wheel divisions for kids that will include a Box Stock Class for kids 6 and under and a Modified class for kids 6 and older. There is a $5.00 entry fee, and all drivers and passengers must wear helmets. In Box Stock, no modifications are allowed, vehicle must be as you got it from the store. In the modified division no gas motors are allowed; all other modifications are allowed (i.e., dual batteries, rubber grip tires, etc.).

Gates and registration will open at 9 am with single eliminations for Super Stock A, B; Modified A (Small tire), B (Big Tire), Unlimited Bog, Unlimited X Tractor, Pro Modified A, Pro Modified B, and X, XX classes beginning at noon. Registration and inspection for all classes end at 11:30 pm. Rules for each class are now available at www.thepitatvms.com.

Admission for the 12th Annual Mud Mayhem Mud Bog is Adults – $15, Children 13– 17 years old – $10, and Children 12 and under FREE with paying adult.

Competitors should visit www.thepitatvms.com to print off draw sheets and driver information sheets that must be filled out before going through inspection.

The Pit at VMS is located on the grounds of Bill Sawyer’s Virginia Motor Speedway and is situated on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA. The Speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads area.

To learn more about The Pit Virginia Motor Speedway and the 2021 Mud Bogs, fans may call the Speedway office at (804) 758-1VMS or visit the bog’s website at www.thepitatvms.com.

VMS PR