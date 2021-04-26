Speedway Motorsports Names Fairmont Austin the Official Hotel of the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix

Speedway Motorsports officials have announced Fairmont Austin as the Official Hotel for the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at the inaugural NASCAR race weekend at the world-renowned Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, May 21-23.

“We are excited to welcome Fairmont Austin as our Official Hotel for the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix,” said Speedway Motorsports Chief Sales Officer Kevin Camper. “Race fans traveling to Texas for this can’t-miss event will enjoy all the state capitol has to offer by staying at Fairmont Austin in the heart of downtown. They provide their guests a hotel experience like no other, and that’s exactly what we want for NASCAR fans experiencing Austin for the first time.”

NASCAR’s three premier national touring series will make their debut in Austin for one of the most highly-anticipated and spectacular events on the 2021 schedule – NASCAR at COTA. Race fans from Texas and beyond will enjoy an action-packed weekend with the May 22 Toyota Tundra 225 Camping World Truck Series and Pit Boss 250 Xfinity Series races, the May 23 EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix Cup Series race plus Saturday and Sunday IMSA-sanctioned Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series races. With Official Hotel partner status, Fairmont Austin will receive preferred on-site display, promotional marketing and signage rights throughout the event weekend, hospitality and entertainment options for employees and business partners as well as host a VIP reception during race weekend.

“Fairmont Austin has the distinct honor of partnering with Speedway Motorsports to serve as the Official Hotel for the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix for its historic first Cup Series race in our incredible city. We look forward to complementing this memorable occasion for attendees by offering them a luxury experience with a welcoming Austin flair,” said Fairmont Austin General Manager Nenad Praporski. “Our property is delighted to serve as a central hub for the increasing number of world-class events and offerings like NASCAR as they arrive to Austin, one of the country’s most sought-after destinations.”

TICKETS:

Adult three-day weekend packages start at just $99 for general admission access and $125 for reserved seating to the May 21-23 NASCAR at COTA event weekend. Kids 12 and under can enjoy the entire weekend for just $10. Single-day tickets and three-day weekend packages can be purchased online at NASCARatCOTA.com or by calling the Texas Motor Speedway ticket office at (833) 450-2864.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with NASCAR at COTA and get the latest news by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.

SMLLC PR