Final Day of Racing In World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown Postponed Till Sunday

Saturday night’s scheduled racing in the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown has been postponed to Sunday afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway due to persistent weather in the Northeast Tennessee area.



Sunday’s race schedule will begin at 12:30 p.m. with hot laps and qualifying for both the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Super DIRTcar Series. Opening ceremonies will follow the hot laps and qualifying to set the stage for heat races, Last Chance Showdowns, the Fast Pass Dash race and the main features in both series. Officials project the race to conclude around 5 p.m.



The two feature races will include a 40-lap Super DIRTcar Series race that pays $10,000 to the winner and a 25-lap, $25,000-to-win World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race. Both winners will receive a coveted BMS Gladiator Sword.



Friday’s feature winners were David Gravel in the World of Outlaws NOS Sprint Car Series and Stewart Friesen in the Super DIRTcar Series. Gravel also set a track record for the Sprint Cars with a quick qualifying lap of 13.672 seconds at 138.502 mph in his orange and black No. 2 machine.



Spectator parking lots will open at 9:30 a.m. and ticket booths and stadium gates will open at 11:30 a.m.



A limited number of tickets are still available, starting at $45 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. All Saturday tickets and parking passes will be honored on Sunday. VIP parking is available for $10 via the South and Dragway Entrances, while free parking is available at the Dragway Entrance only.

BMS PR